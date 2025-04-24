King Charles grants permission for exciting summer plans at Buckingham Palace and beyond

Royal summers are spent at Balmoral, but before the King Charles clocks off for a restful break, he’s got some serious hosting to do - including a party with 7,000 guests!

On Thursday, it was announced that His Majesty has approved three different garden parties, two at Buckingham Palace and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The first of the soirees will take place next month on 7 May, where guests will descend on the gardens of the King’s iconic palace. Then on the 20 May another will take place in the same venue.

Garden parties are a hot ticket and a unique chance for specially selected members of the public to enjoy the regal surroundings and perhaps even speak with one of the royals themselves.

Palace gardens are not usually open to members of the public, so this really is an extra special experience to be able to soak up the beauty of this landmark location.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate pictured at a garden party in 2013

At 3pm the gates will open, and the guests will flood into the grounds to eat, drink and revel in the scenery.

On 1 July, the Palace of Holyroodhouse will be the location of choice for another garden party,

© Getty In 2014 the heaven's opened for the May garden party

Additionally, two themed parties will take place. The Education and Skills Garden Party - Wednesday on 15 May and The Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party on 16 May, the first of the two events is said to have a whopping 7,000 representatives in attendance.

Which royals will be hosting each day will be released nearer the time, however, it is expected that the King will make an appearance for at least one of the special occasions.

The King's exhibition

This exciting news comes just one day after the King unveiled a very personal project close to his heart – a display of special paintings completed over 40 years of his global royal travels.

The monarch has had painters follow him on overseas tours for four decades, and now the incredible masterpieces that have been created will be on display for the public to see.

© PA Images via Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla recently visited Italy on a royal tour

The Royal Collection Trust made the announcement yesterday, writing: "This summer, 'The King's Tour Artists', a new exhibition featuring over 70 works of art from His Majesty's own collection, will be on display for visitors to the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace.

"For the past 40 years, an artist has been personally selected by The King to accompany the travelling party on a royal overseas tour with the brief to draw or paint whatever inspired them."

Fans adored the news and rushed to the comments section to share their praise for the "wonderful idea". "This is amazing. What a great initiative," penned one follower.