Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo advertises for help - and there's a £24k salary

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a successful entrepreneur with his own property design business, Banda Property, and now he’s expanding his team.

Princess Beatrice’s husband has advertised for two roles on his website; one being a Lead FF&E Designer and the other being a Studio and Design Intern. The internship role comes with a £24,000 salary and tasks include “taking ownership of the sample library” as well as “attending supplier showroom visits and events” and “assisting in each stage of the design process”.

While the job may be based at the Sloane Square studio, the job specification also notes that the candidate will go on frequent trips to Chelsea harbour for material sourcing.

Edoardo's business takes him all over the world, working on projects in the US, France and Dubai, to name a few.

© Instagram The stunning study at a London property designed by Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his team at his luxury property developer company, Banda

Earlier in the month, he shared a project that's closer to home – a Chelsea townhouse that the team have been working on. Edoardo posted a formal living room designed with a refined colour scheme, dusky rose sofas, a marble fireplace, dark wooden furniture, and a statement brass light fixture. The immaculate room could be in a show home, it's so perfect!

The 41-year-old luxury property developer shares baby Athena and three-year-old Sienna Elizabeth with Beatrice, and he is also a proud dad to his eldest, Christopher 'Wolfie' Mapelli Mozzi. Wolfie lives with his mum in London but often travels to the Cotswolds where Edoardo and Beatrice are based. Wolfie’s mother Dara is an interior designer herself and that’s pretty evident when it comes to her jaw-dropping home. We love her chic interiors and so do her Instagram followers!

Cotswolds life

The couple reside in the Cotswolds

Edoardo often shares examples of his interior design work, with his fans adoring every post but he's a little more secretive about his own private home that’s largely kept under wraps.

The couple own a sprawling six-bed farmhouse with an estimated worth of around £3.5 million, which they purchased in 2021.

© Instagram Victoria and David Beckham have had a country retreat for years

Summer will be idyllic at the residence as it reportedly boasts a swimming pool and tennis courts. The family also has the addition of a guesthouse which is handy for friends and family who come to stay.

The Cotswolds is now branded the Bel-Air of the UK with lots of famous faces snapping up a slice of the countryside in recent months. Ellen DeGeneres has ditched her stateside life for a quiet countryside bolthole in the area and the Beckhams often frequent their rural manor. The stunning scenery and peaceful setting make the area a hit with those seeking a refuge away from the spotlight of the press. House prices in the Cotswolds have an overall average of £451,846 over the last year, according to Rightmove, but we think the A-list may have spent a little more than that on their beautiful residences.