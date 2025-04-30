Lady Kitty Spencer debuts cinema room at £19m private home with billionaire husband

Lady Kitty Spencer lives in an incredibly lavish London mansion with her husband Michael Lewis, a billionaire businessman in the fashion industry, and it's no surprise that the home is a sight to behold.

Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin has an incredible cinema room that we've never seen before, which her sister Lady Amelia Spencer showed off on social media.

© Instagram Lady Kitty Spencer's cinema room looks heavenly

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Amelia shared a heartfelt birthday post for her niece, baby Athena, but showed off her sister's incredible cinema room in the background.

In the photo, baby Athena is sitting in her radiant auntie's arms, seemingly captivated by the gargantuan screen, surrounded by toys.

Amelia wrote in the caption: "Happy 2nd birthday to my mini me [white heart emoji] I love you with all my heart, Athena [white heart] you are our world!!:

The twin sister of Lady Eliza Spencer continued: "@kitty.spencer thank you for my bestie [white heart emoji]."

Lady Kitty Spencer's £19 million mansion

The daughter of Earl Charles Spencer frequently gives her followers a glimpse into her royal-looking residence, which Tatler reported is worth £19 million, on her social media.

Kitty told the Evening Standard in 2020 that the interior design of her house was her "most indulgent purchase", explaining that: "It was very important to me that my house was a home, somewhere I wanted to come back to at the end of the day, and somewhere that reflects who I am.

"I became totally absorbed in the process, from the fabrics to the joinery," she added. "I can't imagine that it's something I'll ever regret putting money into. After spending the majority of 2020 at home, I appreciate the space I've created more than ever."

Scroll down for a better look inside Lady Kitty Spencer's incredible home…

© Instagram Lady Kitty's living room is incredible: it has gold floral wallpaper, as well as some gorgeously bold patterned furnishings, including a geometric-print sofa and a baroque-style armchair.

© Instagram She showed it off from another angle, in a post expressing her support for the anti-slavery movement, where followers got a glimpse of her gold baroque print wallpaper, painting and curtains, with a cream, gold and pink curtain set in the background.



© Instagram Lady Kitty also showed off her bathroom in a picture showcasing her Bvlgari jewellery, where you could see a sparkling silver chandelier, a frosted glass door and gorgeous white marble walls that co-ordinated with her sink.

© Instagram In a separate photograph, she showed off the room's cream walls and gold paintings, including an adorable one of her pet dog.

