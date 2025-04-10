Queen Letizia's reminder of daughter Princess Leonor amid extended absence from family home

As any mother would, it's clear that Queen Letizia of Spain is missing her daughter Princess Leonor while she's away from home for her military service.

To hold her beloved daughter close in spirit, the Queen of Spain has put up one especially notable ornament in the Zarzuela Palace to commemorate her daughter.

© Instagram Queen Letizia held an audience at the palace on Thursday

On Thursday, the Spanish royal held an audience with a representative of Consejo Asesor del Cerebro (Brain Advisory Council) in a room of the palace that has been previously unseen, Vanitatis reports.

© Instagram Queen Letizia during her meeting with the representative of the Brain Advisory Council

Queen Letizia held the meeting in a smaller and more intimate room, with some notable decor, including a framed photograph of an incredibly special moment for Princess Leonor.

© POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The picture of Princess Leonor that Queen Letizia has framed in the palace's intimate room

The picture was taken on 31 October 2023, when the young royal turned 18 and swore in the constitution as the Princess of Asturias, and her mother can be seen standing beside her, applauding.

Queen Letizia's private, unseen room

The publication also reported further details about the room's decor, mentioning its white walls, abstract paintings, a white two-seater sofa, an armchair and a contemporary-style table with a glass surface.

There is also a plethora of books, including art books, such as one featuring 100 pieces from Spanish royal history, and a book reproducing all of the original constitutions of Spain from 1812 to the present.

Princess Leonor's military service

In January, the 19-year-old princess embarked on a six-month journey as a part of her military training, and the Spanish royal family held a ceremony to commemorate her departure.

The celebration took place in Cádiz, and the family was all beautifully dressed for the occasion: Queen Letizia looked incredibly chic in a blue jacket, while King Felipe VI stood proudly in a traditional Spanish navy uniform, and Leonor stood in hers. See a video of their farewell below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH:Queen Letizia in tears as Princess Leonor, 19, embarks on a new chapter in her life

While her parents, especially her mother, bid her a bittersweet farewell, the Spanish princess marked a significant milestone for the monarchy, undergoing three years of military training, which is considerably more than her fellow European royals, including Princess Victoria of Sweden and Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway.

Speaking to the media, the King expressed his pride, though not without suggesting that he'll miss his daughter greatly: "With sadness and with hope, it will be very good for her."

Queen Letizia added: "It will be many months without seeing her."