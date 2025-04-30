Ed Sheeran's 'first home bar' at £3.75m home is basic man cave goals 

Ed Sheeran delighted fans this week when he took to Instagram to share over 200 archive photos, all discovered on his old phone, which he stopped using in 2015.

The musician's trip down memory lane provided an incredible insight into his decade-long friendship with Taylor Swift, as well as plenty of never-before-seen photos of his celeb friends, including Harry Styles and Pharrell Williams – but it also gave a rare glimpse inside Ed's sprawling Suffolk home.

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk estate

Dubbed Sheeran-ville, Ed is mighty proud of his mega estate, which boasts a chapel, a wellness suite including a sauna, a barn for painting and most importantly, a pub.

On the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, Ed revealed that his pub is called The Lancaster Lock after the maiden names of his mother and his wife Cherry's mother. "I wanted to immortalise and preserve their maiden names in something permanent," he explained.

© Instagram Ed Sheeran's pub is full of memorabilia

The singer shared that the pub is home to lots of his memorabilia, from old guitars and trinkets picked up on tour, as well as his collection of film artefacts, joking that his wife wanted his things out of their house.

"It's less of a man cave and more of a man catacombs," Ed quipped, revealing there's an underground tunnel from his house to his pub, with a cinema down there too.

© Instagram Ed Sheeran gave fans a glimpse into his cinema room

Though The Lancaster Lock is ultra impressive now, Ed's at-home watering hole had humble beginnings, as shown in a photo recovered from the star's old phone.

Humble beginnings

A far cry from the impressive pub on his estate now, Ed posted a photo of a small bar behind a pool table, squashed into the corner of a larger room.

© Instagram Ed Sheeran shared an old photo of his pub

With just one beer pump and no other drinks, it wasn't particularly well-stocked, with Ed captioning the throwback snap: "My first home bar, before the pub."

On how he eventually built The Lancaster Lock, Ed told Alex: "I bought an old pub from Ebay, the shelving and counter, got all the pipes put in and it's a room for memorabilia."

Future plans

On his future hopes for his estate, Ed admitted he hoped to build a bowling alley, but his wife had put her foot down.

"I wanted to build a bowling alley in our back garden," he shared, adding: "But Cherry said no. She knew we didn't need that. She doesn't want our kids growing up in the Richie Rich house where there's literally McDonald’s in the back garden."

© Instagram Ed and Cherry lives in Suffolk

He continued: "Cherry is the biggest grounding force. Anytime there is something a little bit too Hollywood, she'll be like, 'bro, c'mon.'"

That said, we look forward to whatever Ed does add to his estate next…