Ed Sheeran's ultra-rare look inside £3.7million estate that resembles a mini village The Bad Habits singer filmed in his rustic living room

Ed Sheeran has one of the most impressive celebrity estates – and it's even been nicknamed 'Sheeranville' as the star has pretty much taken over an entire village. While the Bad Habits singer is keen to keep his home life with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughter Lyra Antarctica under wraps he does occasionally give fans a sneak peek.

SEE: All of Ed Sheeran's rare glimpses into vast £3.7million home with wife and baby Lyra

Back last year, Ed left fans in a frenzy after announcing his new album called '=' with a video from inside of his cosy living room.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ed Sheeran auctions off personal items for a good cause

It's a space that's decorated with cream walls and there are wooden beams on the ceiling and glass-panelled arched double doors leading to what appears to be the entrance hall – where there is another set of wooden doors.

Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn had added a cream sofa to the centre of the room, while an intricate cream mirror hung on the wall in the background and a wooden wine glass holder was ready for the couple to make themselves a drink.

MORE: Controversial home renovation plans revealed: Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham, more

MORE: Ed Sheeran makes rare and candid comment about parenthood - and many will relate

Ed Sheeran announced his new album with a video inside his living room

Ed revealed that another one of the rooms of his home has an oversized teddy of Pokemon character, Snorlax, a tribute to his local area of Suffolk and a large shelving unit. The rest of the decor remains very neutral, with white walls, cream carpets and wooden skirting boards.

The singer has a Suffolk tribute inside his home

The Thinking Out Loud star owns several houses on the Suffolk site, including a modern detached farmhouse, complete with a billiards room and recording studio, a 16th-century Grade II-listed farmhouse, a four-bedroom home in front of the farmhouse, and another bungalow – all of which he has purchased over the past eight years.

READ: Ed Sheeran and more stars who married in secret

Ed's estate also includes a lake, a treehouse, an underground music room, a chapel, a four-car garage and even a pub named The Lancaster Lock.

His property investments are said to include 27 flats, houses and mansions, as reported by The Sun, including a £19.8million home in Notting Hill.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.