Ed Sheeran's cinema room at $5m home is paradise for daughters Jupiter and Lyra

Ed Sheeran lives the dream at his sprawling home in Suffolk, with the singer adding elements most of us could only wish for to his ever-expanding abode.

The Bad Habits musician bought several houses on the site, which also includes a lake, a treehouse, a sauna, an underground music room, a chapel and even a pub – hence the nickname 'Sheeran-ville' given by the locals.

Ed gave fans a glimpse inside his pub, The Lancaster Lock, on his Disney+ docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, with the drinking establishment full to the brim with artifacts from his career, but the pub isn't the only impressive feature on the estate.

Ed Sheeran has a pub on his Suffolk estate

In a recent Instagram post, the musician shared a photo of his home cinema room – and it's the perfect den for his daughters, Lyra, four, and Jupiter, two,

Inside Ed Sheeran's cinema room

Posting a photo of himself watching Gladiator 2, Ed revealed the interiors of his cinema room, complete with floor-to-ceiling screens and an abundance of pillows – and not just any pillows.

Ed Sheeran gave fans a glimpse into his cinema room

The plush furnishings in Ed's cinema room are all in the shape of Pokémon characters, but it's Ed himself that loves the animated franchise rather than his daughters.

The musician regularly dresses up in Pokémon onesies, and even wrote a song for the soundtrack to the Pokémon movie, so it's no surprise he filled his home with the lovable characters, too.

Ed Sheeran loves Pokemon

Despite creating his dream home, Ed is most often on the road, touring his music. With his Mathematics tour finally ending this year, Ed is expected to spend more time Suffolk, especially with his ties to his local football team, Ipswich, of which he is now a part-owner of.

Of his plans for 2025, Ed revealed on Instagram: "2024 was a year of touring, painting, traveling, fathering, recording and creating. Thank you for all the wonderful memories this year. 2025 is a year of releasing, which I'm very excited about. see you in the new year for a lot of fun stuff."

We bet Cherry, Lyra and Jupiter are excited to have Ed at home more this year – plenty of time for watching films in their cosy cinema room!