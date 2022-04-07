How Ed Sheeran's chapel with 'burial zone' at Suffolk estate is being kept top secret The singer lives in Suffolk

Ed Sheeran's sprawling Suffolk estate, which he shares with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughter Lyra Antarctica, is already pretty impressive, but the Shape of You singer is going one step further!

Ed is adding another jaw-dropping addition – a chapel complete with underground crypt! The star received council permission for his religious building to be erected after he revised the plans and it's now been reported by the Daily Mail that top secret work on it is taking place undercover.

The site where the multi-faith chapel will sit has been surrounded by scaffolding and tarpaulin so works will be taking place without anyone getting a sneak preview.

The plans explain that the building will be used as a "retreat for contemplation, prayer and relaxation".

Ed's Suffolk estate is massive

The structure itself will be unique as it is being crafted in a boat shape and it will include some traditional features such as stained-glass windows.

One very interesting element to the chapel will be the underground burial chamber that is being installed.

While Ed's team detailed that the sanctuary would be used for "celebration of key life and family milestones, family and social gatherings, marriages, christenings" it did not state who, if anyone, would one day be buried there.

The star lives with his wife and daughter

The 16-acre estate has an array of other impressive features such as Ed's own recording studio, a treehouse and its own pub!

The estate cost a whopping £4million ($5.5million) to create, including the purchase of multiple homes to create a village-like private space.

Ed is building an on-site chapel

But that's not all, as Ed and Cherry are also the owners of a £19.8million ($27million) home in Notting Hill.

It is believed the savvy singer owns a whopping 22 properties in London, most of which he rents out, including a pair of flats in Battersea, three apartments in Whitechapel, and two properties in Covent Garden.

