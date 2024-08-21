Ed Sheeran's home is like a wellness retreat: see sauna, art studio and cold water swimming spot

Ed Sheeran used to be known for his love of heavy drinking and partying, but at 33, the musician has turned his life around, focusing on healthy living.

The father of two took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his day-to-day life, and it's packed with health-boosting rituals.

Ed's day begins with coffee, before he hops on his bike and cycles over to his art studio. The studio is inside a huge barn on Ed's estate, and the clip sees the Shape of You singer fling paint onto three canvases in an act of mindfulness... Watch his day in the life video below

WATCH: Inside Ed Sheeran's wellness retreat home

Next up, Ed goes for a run, filming himself as he sprints through fields on his property before settling down in his home sauna for a heat therapy session.

Post-sauna, Ed embraces the powers of hot and cold therapy, running and leaping into the pond on his estate.

Ed's pond caused controversy when he had it built back in 2019. The singer claimed it was a 'wildlife pond,' a fact that his neighbours initially disputed.

LOOK: Ed Sheeran's impressive £3.75m 'Sheeran-ville' estate has its own pub

Ed was given planning permission for the development on the basis it was used for wildlife and not for swimming or any other recreational leisure activity – but he does seem to enjoy splashing about in it!

© Instagram Ed Sheeran has an estate in Suffolk he's called 'Sheeran-ville'

Later in his wellness-skewed day, Ed plays guitar on the jetty of his pond, soaking up the nature before tucking into dinner with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

Of his love of running and cycling, Ed said it's the outdoor aspect that appeals. "Gyms are good but there's nothing like fresh air to really give you a cleanout. That's, for me, the main reason why I started doing it.

© Lionel Hahn Ed Sheeran is dedicated to healthy living

"I've gotten really into cycling as well, and there's no way you can check emails or watch TV shows. You're either with someone talking, or you're thinking. And it's a really good thing."

Ed Sheeran's fitness routine

Earlier this year, Ed gave an insight into how he maintains his fitness, sharing: "I'm prone to putting on weight easily, but just going to the gym regularly and trying to monitor portion size [is important]."

He added that he struggled with impulse control in the past, wanting to eat everything in front of him, but has managed to get this in hand.

READ: Everything we know about Ed Sheeran's children with wife Cherry Seaborn

On his balanced approach to eating and exercise, Ed explains: "The reason I work out is so I can eat and drink whatever I want. And that's a really healthy way of being.

"It's all about balance. You can have a filthy burger once a week if you want, and you can have ice cream every day if you wanna have it, it's just about balance."

We're happy for Ed that he's nailed his wellness routine!