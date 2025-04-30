Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Phil Foden forced to part ways with £3 million house with private cinema – full tour
Subscribe
Phil Foden forced to part ways with £3 million house with private cinema – full tour
Phil Foden in a gret football uniform© Getty Images

Phil Foden forced to part ways with £3 million house with private cinema

The Manchester City star has swapped city living for a more rural life

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Phil Foden has given up his incredible Cheshire mansion with the football star and his family now enjoying a more rural life out in the countryside.

Although it wasn't confirmed why the Manchester City star has moved away from his previous home, which was located in Prestbury, Cheshire, he has previously faced noise complaints. Last year, the star threw a party for his children and reportedly police were called due to the ongoing noise, which one neighbour reportedly said was louder than "Glastonbury".

The family's new home is a lot more isolated, but still allows the 24-year-old to commute for his Manchester City training sessions.

Phil Foden playing football in a black and yellow striped kit© Getty Images
Phil reportedly attracted noise complaints while at his home

The star's former home is now on RightMove and boasts five bedrooms, an indoor pool and its own cinema. The property has an asking price of over £3 million.

Tour

See some of the home's most gorgeous rooms below…

1/9

The exterior of a house - its walls are white© RightMove

Exterior

The outside of the home features an expansive driveway and private garage. A roof-high window allows a glimpse inside the stairwell.

2/9

A living room with armchairs, a black vase and a chandelier© RightMove

Living room

While a lot of the house has wood-panelled floors, the living room has a cream carpet. Patterned armchairs, an oversized chandelier and a black vase decoration can also be seen inside.

3/9

A kitchen with two islands and wood-panelled cupboards and marble-topped surfaces© RightMove

Kitchen

The kitchen also doubles as a dining room with an island allowing the family to gather round and enjoy their meals. Many of the units are wood-panelled, while the surfaces are marble-topped.

4/9

A conservatory featuring ornaments and a wooden floor© RightMove

Conservatory

The conservatory is the perfect place for the family to relax, with double-glazed windows that lead out into the garden, quirky ornaments and a wood-panelled floor.

5/9

An indoor cinema room with a purple carpet and oversized armchairs© RightMove

Cinema room

Like many celebrity mansions, Phil and the family have their own private cinema room. The room features two oversized armchairs adorned with cushions, perfect for the family to curl up on and watch their favourite films. A plush purple carpet and grey walls make the room feel like a real cinema!

6/9

An indoor pool© RightMove

Indoor pool

With the weather now warming up, there would be no better place to cool off than inside the stunning indoor pool. The room leads straight out into the garden allowing for easy air-drying during the warmer months.

7/9

An indoor gym with cycle machines and weight sets© RightMove

Gym

With Phil needing to keep on top of his fitness, the home features its own private gym with plenty of weight sets and exercise machines. A small TV is hung on the wall allowing for a welcome distraction.

8/9

A bedroom with purple walls© RightMove

Bedroom

The stylish bathroom is fit for a king! The room boasts a large circular bathtub and a stunning walk-in shower.

9/9

The exterior of a home as viewed from the garden© RightMove

Garden

The couple's garden was perfect for their young children with plenty of space for them to play. Pictures showed a slide set and climbing frame alongside a trampoline. A private BBQ set and seating area completed the outside.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More