Phil Foden forced to part ways with £3 million house with private cinema

Phil Foden has given up his incredible Cheshire mansion with the football star and his family now enjoying a more rural life out in the countryside.

Although it wasn't confirmed why the Manchester City star has moved away from his previous home, which was located in Prestbury, Cheshire, he has previously faced noise complaints. Last year, the star threw a party for his children and reportedly police were called due to the ongoing noise, which one neighbour reportedly said was louder than "Glastonbury".

The family's new home is a lot more isolated, but still allows the 24-year-old to commute for his Manchester City training sessions.

© Getty Images Phil reportedly attracted noise complaints while at his home

The star's former home is now on RightMove and boasts five bedrooms, an indoor pool and its own cinema. The property has an asking price of over £3 million.

Tour

See some of the home's most gorgeous rooms below…

1/ 9 © RightMove Exterior The outside of the home features an expansive driveway and private garage. A roof-high window allows a glimpse inside the stairwell.



2/ 9 © RightMove Living room While a lot of the house has wood-panelled floors, the living room has a cream carpet. Patterned armchairs, an oversized chandelier and a black vase decoration can also be seen inside.



3/ 9 © RightMove Kitchen The kitchen also doubles as a dining room with an island allowing the family to gather round and enjoy their meals. Many of the units are wood-panelled, while the surfaces are marble-topped.



4/ 9 © RightMove Conservatory The conservatory is the perfect place for the family to relax, with double-glazed windows that lead out into the garden, quirky ornaments and a wood-panelled floor.



5/ 9 © RightMove Cinema room Like many celebrity mansions, Phil and the family have their own private cinema room. The room features two oversized armchairs adorned with cushions, perfect for the family to curl up on and watch their favourite films. A plush purple carpet and grey walls make the room feel like a real cinema!



6/ 9 © RightMove Indoor pool With the weather now warming up, there would be no better place to cool off than inside the stunning indoor pool. The room leads straight out into the garden allowing for easy air-drying during the warmer months.



7/ 9 © RightMove Gym With Phil needing to keep on top of his fitness, the home features its own private gym with plenty of weight sets and exercise machines. A small TV is hung on the wall allowing for a welcome distraction.



8/ 9 © RightMove Bedroom The stylish bathroom is fit for a king! The room boasts a large circular bathtub and a stunning walk-in shower.

