Gordon Ramsay buys jaw-dropping new home amid reports his wife Tana is pregnant The celebrity chef is believed to have purchased Matt Hancock's girlfriend Gina's former home

Next Level Chef star Gordon Ramsay's international properties are up there with being one of the most impressive celebrity real estate portfolios - and it seems the TV chef has recently added another property to his arsenal.

According to the MailOnline, the father-of-five has recently purchased a palatial five-bedroom home in one of London's most affluent areas. The Ramsay family already own a breathtaking £7 million property in Wandsworth, which Gordon shares with his wife Tana and their children; Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, Tilly, 21, and Oscar, three. Take a peek at their jaw-dropping kitchen in the video below…

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay shares glimpse inside kitchen in London home

Gordon's new pad was formerly owned by MP Matt Hancock's girlfriend Gina Coladangelo and her estranged husband Oliver Tress, before reports of Matt and Gina's affair became public.

It's not known exactly how much Gordon has purchased the property for, though judging by his £6 million Cornwall bolthole and lavish LA mansion, it seems unlikely the home was a bargain.

Gordon's impressive pool at his Cornwall home has a glass front

The Mail reported that Gina and her ex-husband Oliver, who is the founder of Oliver Bonas, paid £3.8 million for it in 2015. The Ramsays are also believed to have paid in cash for the luxury pad.

The news of Gordon's new home occurs just after the Hell's Kitchen star appeared to accidentally suggest that he and his wife Tana are expecting their sixth child.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Tuesday's Heart Breakfast show, the TV chef opened up about his family, before announcing: "There's one more on the way."

Tana and Gordon share five children together

When asked about his children, the 56-year-old said: "Last time I looked there were five, yes. I think there's one more on the way." Gordon covered up his blunder by swiftly telling the hosts he "didn't know" if his wife was pregnant, but he would "check" when he got home.

The couple recently marked their 26th wedding anniversary, after tying the knot in Chelsea, London in 1996.

