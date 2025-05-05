David and Victoria Beckham's pretty pergola at £12m Cotswolds farmhouse is their secret hideaway

David and Victoria Beckham's farmhouse is a sight to behold for many reasons. The stunningly rustic kitchen, generously sized bedrooms and beautifully rustic kitchen are just some of the highlights that fans have been treated to in picture form over the years.

But there is one part of their garden which hasn't previously been shown in all its glory, and it looks like the perfect, romantic hideaway for the couple.

The former Spice Girls singer and former England Football Captain have been sharing multiple pictures over the last few days while David has been celebrating his milestone 50th birthday, including from their family filled soiree and dinner party at their farmhouse in Chipping Norton.

© Instagram Victoria and David stole a private, romantic moment underneath the pretty pergola in their garden

The Beckhams romantic corner in their sprawling Cotswolds garden

One snap showed Victoria and David stealing a private moment underneath a stunning pergola in their rear garden which is drenched with foliage, plants, and pretty fairy lights.

The unseen part of their outdoor area was the perfect backdrop for a romantic photo of the pair, which showed David, dressed in a suave tuxedo, perched on the table while gazing lovingly at his wife, Victoria, who was standing in front of him chatting away in a beautiful navy dress from her own collection.

© Instagram The Beckham family looked incredibly stylish in a group photo

David clearly adored the snapshot of the pair, who are parents Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as he shared it to his Instagram Stories and wrote simply: "I love you."

Other photos showed David and his family including his parents and sister posing for photos in their garden, with the pergola once again providing a backdrop for the photo.

David shared this adorable family montage video to mark his 50th birthday View post on Instagram

Victoria posted the photos on Instagram with a caption that read: "Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all."

Though David and Victoria were joined by their three younger children, their eldest, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham were no-shows.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham were not in attendace at the family celebrations

David Beckham's big birthday bash

After their dinner party at their countryside bolthole, the weekend marked more celebrations as the football legend and father-of-four hosted a star-studded bash at Core by Clare Smyth in Notting Hill.

Once again, David was joined by his family with the exception of Brookyln.

© Getty Images Brooklyn didn't celebrate his dad's birthday

Pictures obtained by MailOnline also showed other celebrity guests including Eva Longoria and Gordon and Tana Ramsay.

Brooklyn and Nicola, who now live across the pond, didn't appear in any photos taken during the night, nor did they post updates on social media alongside the Beckhams.