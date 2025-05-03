Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham makes surprise appearance in gorgeous plunging dress – photo
Subscribe
Victoria Beckham makes surprise appearance in gorgeous plunging dress – photo
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham in a park by a lake© WireImage

Victoria Beckham makes surprise appearance in gorgeous plunging dress

The wife of David Beckham is celebrating her beau's birthday

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Victoria Beckham shared her own personal tribute to David Beckham as he marked his 50th birthday on Friday, but the fashion designer also featured in several other messages.

One of those tributes came from David's close friend, Gordon Ramsay, who shared an image carousel of some of the friend's best moments together. One of those occasions featured the chef and the footballer together on a boat alongside their other halves, Victoria and Tana Ramsay, respectively.

The gang all looked incredible, but it was Victoria who totally show the show in her risqué plunging black dress. The slinky piece highlighted her beautiful physique, as her beloved wrapped his arm around her.

Victoria Beckham standing with David Beckham, Tana Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay© Instagram
Victoria was magical in the divine outfit

Victoria allowed her beautiful black locks to sweep down past her shoulders and the fashionista completed her glam outfit with a striking silver watch.

Tana also looked beautiful in the photo, with the mother-of-six looking phenomenal in a white floral dress.

Victoria's tribute

Victoria marked her husband's birthday in the sweetest manner, with the designer posting a touching video of the pair singing and dancing together. The pair grooved to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' hit song Islands in the Stream, marking a pointed throwback to their 2023 documentary series Beckham.

A clip of the couple from the show went viral after they danced with each other to the same song in their home, warming hearts everywhere with their willingness to show their silly side after over two decades of marriage.

A photo of David and Victoria Beckham in a vineyard© Instagram
David and Victoria married in 1999

"Happy birthday eve @davidbeckham... my everything. My best friend, soul mate and dance partner for life," she wrote in the caption. "Like the song says We start and end as one, In love forever, We can ride it together, ah ha I love you xxxxxxxxxx."

Fans took to the comment section to share their joy for the long-lasting couple, with one writing, "This is the love we all want," while another added, "You two own this song by now."

David and Victoria Beckham hold up drinks while sitting on a boat near their Miami home© Instagram
The couple are beloved by their fans

Another fan commented, "The way you love each other," and a fourth wrote, "Queen VB and her king."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More