Victoria Beckham makes surprise appearance in gorgeous plunging dress

Victoria Beckham shared her own personal tribute to David Beckham as he marked his 50th birthday on Friday, but the fashion designer also featured in several other messages.

One of those tributes came from David's close friend, Gordon Ramsay, who shared an image carousel of some of the friend's best moments together. One of those occasions featured the chef and the footballer together on a boat alongside their other halves, Victoria and Tana Ramsay, respectively.

The gang all looked incredible, but it was Victoria who totally show the show in her risqué plunging black dress. The slinky piece highlighted her beautiful physique, as her beloved wrapped his arm around her.

© Instagram Victoria was magical in the divine outfit

Victoria allowed her beautiful black locks to sweep down past her shoulders and the fashionista completed her glam outfit with a striking silver watch.

Tana also looked beautiful in the photo, with the mother-of-six looking phenomenal in a white floral dress.

Victoria's tribute

Victoria marked her husband's birthday in the sweetest manner, with the designer posting a touching video of the pair singing and dancing together. The pair grooved to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' hit song Islands in the Stream, marking a pointed throwback to their 2023 documentary series Beckham.

A clip of the couple from the show went viral after they danced with each other to the same song in their home, warming hearts everywhere with their willingness to show their silly side after over two decades of marriage.

© Instagram David and Victoria married in 1999

"Happy birthday eve @davidbeckham... my everything. My best friend, soul mate and dance partner for life," she wrote in the caption. "Like the song says We start and end as one, In love forever, We can ride it together, ah ha I love you xxxxxxxxxx."

Fans took to the comment section to share their joy for the long-lasting couple, with one writing, "This is the love we all want," while another added, "You two own this song by now."

© Instagram The couple are beloved by their fans

Another fan commented, "The way you love each other," and a fourth wrote, "Queen VB and her king."