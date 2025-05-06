George Clarke's unique sleeping arrangements at Cotswolds home ahead of divorce

Amazing Spaces star George Clarke is currently dating opera singer, Florence Hvorostovsky, after two failed marriages.

The architect has a property in Notting Hill, London, where he resides with his girlfriend and his three children, Georgie, Emilio and Iona, who he shares with first wife Catriona.

The star used to live in Gloucestershire and in a rare comment about his former private residence, George revealed that the sleeping set-up was a little different to from the norm.

In 2020, when George was still with his ex-wife Katie, he wrote a piece for The Times, revealing that the bedrooms are on the ground floor of the home: "I'm in Gloucestershire with my wife and three kids. The house, which we bought last year, sits on a steep hill so you enter it at the upper level. We have the kitchen and living room on the first floor, while the bedrooms, bathrooms and storage rooms are on the ground floor."

© Instagram George is dating opera singer Florence

In 2022, George reportedly put the house on the market after his split, but it's unknown whether he officially parted ways with it.

The Channel 4 star spoke about his city abode in the same newspaper article: "I also have a place in London, but home is in the Cotswolds now. I have quite a nomadic life — I travel a lot and spend on average three nights a week in hotels — so I take every opportunity I can to get home."

Man cave

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock George Clarke at his home in West London

We've seen a few glimpses inside his London home, which is located in the popular area of Notting Hill. One of the rooms that has been showcased online is George's private home office.

The star was seen smiling inside his man cave, a wood-clad room complete with a lot of shelf space filled with books and trinkets.

George has a large wooden desk and a matching chair for his work and there's another chair and a small footstool in shot too.

Behind the father-of-three is a wood burner and what appears to be a unique skylight.

George has spent years renovating the Edwardian property in Notting Hill, and he's admitted he's trained his kids up to also be handy with DIY.

DIY kids

© Instagram George dotes on his three children

Appearing on Lorraine in 2020, speaking to Andi Peters, George revealed his approach to getting his kids to be hands-on.

"I've almost thrown them in at the deep end to be honest with you. I think the sooner you get your kids building and doing stuff, the better," he said.

"I think the sooner you teach them the safer it is, getting them to learn how to use tools in a really safe way and hammers and power tools and stuff like that, the earlier they start the better. So yeah, they got to work on the garden shed which was fantastic."