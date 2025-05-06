Carrie Johnson's playroom for three kids at £3.8m mansion could be Hamleys

Boris Johnson's Oxfordshire house with his wife Carrie, 37, and their three children may have idyllic grounds with its own moat and duck pond, but the interiors are just as dreamy.

When the weather doesn't warrant outdoor playtime, the former Prime Minister's kids can retreat to their playroom, which is filled to the brim with toys to keep them entertained.

Positioned on the ground floor with double doors looking out onto the garden, the room boasts plenty of natural light, alongside a large fireplace to add warmth to the stone-floored room on cooler days. A large rocking horse had been positioned in front of the doors, where Wilfred held the reins as he soaked up the view.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson showed off her children's playroom inside Brightwell Manor

Despite untouched toys such as a Hot Wheels track, a car mat and a giant giraffe remaining free to play with, Wilf's younger sister Romy patiently waited for her turn on the horse.

Brightwell Manor

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The couple moved to the Oxfordshire countryside in 2023

The couple, who married in 2021, moved into Grade II-listed home Brightwell Manor, worth an estimated £3.8 million, in 2023.

They had previously lived at 11 Downing Street from 2019 to 2022, spending a reported £200k on refurbishing the flat with gold wallpaper and new sofas with the help of interior designer Lulu Lytle.

© Instagram Carrie has shared a handful of updates showcasing her colourful interiors

After Boris stepped down as PM, they moved to a four-bedroom townhouse in Camberwell, London, which they put on the market for £1.6 million to swap the city for the quaint village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell.

The listing for their current Oxfordshire mansion highlighted the history behind the Georgian property.

© Instagram Boris was pictured inside a yellow room reading his children a bedtime story

"Constructed of red brick with blue brick headers, tall sash windows, a centrally placed entrance door with elegant fanlight and a parapet concealing the tiled roof. The annexe and kitchen were built in the 1950s, in keeping with the Georgian character of the house," it said.

Carrie has shared glimpses inside their home since they put their stamp on it, including baby Frank's "English garden" nursery with hand-painted walls, the master bedroom decorated with frilly blue cushions and the bright green living room at Christmas.