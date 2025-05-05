Will Kirk's rare confession about 'slower pace of life' with wife Polly

After swapping the city for the countryside at the end of 2024, Will Kirk is embracing the "slower pace of life", he told fans in a rare personal update.

While The Repair Shop star's social media is normally awash with professional photos of his craftsmanship or his co-stars, Will has been sharing more of his life away from the spotlight. He lives in a Victoria home in Surrey with his wife Polly and their two kids, a daughter born in 2022 and a son born in 2024.

Taking a break from house renovations, Will shared photos from Farnham Bowling Club, where he put his sporting skills to the test in the sunny weather. While he didn't share who had joined him for the activity day, it may have been a date with Polly.

"Sunday..... Sun..... Slower pace of life.....," Will captioned the post.

Will's home renovations

© Instagram Will has been completing lots of DIY projects at home

The update comes shortly after Will showed off his latest home project. Will and Polly have been focusing on transforming their master bedroom, with the TV star first ripping up the carpets and sanding down the oak floorboards, before replacing the built-in wardrobes with practical alternatives.

For the latter, he explained: "The existing wardrobes were so shallow, you couldn't get a hanger in properly, and it was starting to fall apart."

© Will Kirk / Instagram The Repair Shop star and his wife share eldest child often helps with DIY

Will created two bespoke wardrobes with three drawers, a shoe rack and hanging space in each, flanking the mini fireplace he discovered in the middle.

In the video, the doting father revealed he got help from his little girl. "Once the primer dried, I got the top coat of paint on with a little help from my apprentice," he said, as he filmed his daughter sporting a knitted pale pink cardigan and unruly curls as she applied white paint to the wardrobe doors with a roller.

Family relocation

© Will Kirk / Instagram Will Kirk and his wife Polly left their Wandsworth flat in favour of a Victorian home in Surrey

The furniture restorer, 39, spoke candidly about his decision to swap city life for the countryside during an appearance on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend.

"Since I last saw you, I moved from a flat in London, and I've moved out to Surrey in a Victorian house. I've been doing a lot of gardening," he said, adding: "Back in London, I had a balcony with a few dying plants, and now I have got a garden."

© Instagram Will Kirk is delighted to have a garden at his new home

Reflecting on how he and his wife approached their home transformation differently, Will shared: "My wife was very firm with, 'Let's start with the inside of the house first before we paint the front door and start doing the garden,' but I went straight to the garden."

Laughing, he continued: "The people before us had a hot tub there. There is a big brown patch, and I thought, 'What would Alan do?'"

Clearly delighted with his outdoor space, the star revealed his new work-from-home station in May. In the clip, Will showed off a fabulous view of a spacious garden and luscious green spaces as far as the eye can see.