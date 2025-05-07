Did Meghan Markle host Prince Archie's top secret birthday party at their $29m mansion?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now parents to a six-year-old as their eldest celebrated his birthday on 6 May. In a cute Instagram tribute, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that they held a party for him last weekend ahead of his birthday – but could this have been hosted at their $29 million mansion?

The social media post read: "Our son. Our sun. Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He's six! Where did the time go? (And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special [heart emoji]." Which didn't indicate where the celebrations took place but here are all the reasons that it could have been an at-home affair…

For maximum privacy

Privacy is a big issue for the Sussexes, and they are keen to keep their children out of the spotlight on the whole, so they would have been planning a way to celebrate without getting spotted by the press. Therefore, hosting on their private estate with its 7.38 acres would have been a wise move.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan's garden has a hill which is perfect for water fun

All the amenities

Their residence also feels like it was made for parties so would have made for an epic choice. First up, there is a full-blown play park in their back garden. Their amazing playground, which comes complete with two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter and two types of climbing wall, would have been a brilliant place for the kids to blow off some steam.

The estate also has sprawling grounds ideal for running and playing and an amazing outdoor pool that's like a feature that a luxury villa would have.

© Giggster Prince Harry and Meghan have an epic pool at their home

Meghan loves hosting

Meghan loves to host – after all, she made a full TV show about it. So, the Duchess would be in her element having a whole bunch of children to come to the house for her to flex her hosting skills. In one episode of With Love, Meghan, we saw the doting mother-of-two whip up party bags including miniature gardening tools. She also prepared a balloon arch, child-friendly sandwiches and a rainbow fruit platter.

© Courtesy of Netflix Meghan showing off her hosting skills on her own show

Nearby for local friends

The Sussexes have cemented themselves within the elite social circle of Montecito and so it's likely that a lot of their friends who also have children live nearby. Hosting at home means they wouldn't have far to travel, ensuring a bumper guestlist.

They've done it before

© Netflix The Sussexes had a low-key celebration for Lilibet's first birthday

When Princess Lilibet turned one the couple had an intimate party for her at home, which was then at Frogmore Cottage in the UK. It was a pared-back guestlist with only a few friends and chosen family members and they were photographed in the grounds enjoying a large birthday cake made by Claire Ptak, who made the couple's wedding cake.