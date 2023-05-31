Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's summer sanctuary home is perfect for Archie and Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in Montecito with their beloved children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently reside in Montecito with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and their sprawling estate is like a holiday home for summer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's property has many incredible features that make it akin to a hotel or holiday village, and it will be a total haven for them to have a private, idyllic summer together as a family.

First up, there's the large family pool outside that's lined with sun loungers – if that doesn't say holiday park, we don't know what does!

The rest of the outdoor space is also a huge highlight of the property as it spans a whopping 7.38 and includes a variety of flora and fauna. We've seen its immaculate flower beds and sweet vegetable patch in glimpses shown off in their Netflix documentary.

The Duchess has previously revealed they fell in love with the property at first sight. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free." It was also two trees on site that won them over. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," Meghan revealed. "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa'."

The children are no doubt occupied by the large playpark in the garden. Photographs taken from former listings of the grand home show that it comprises two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall.

Inside, the family also has a movie theatre room and a games room, perfect for when the US sun gets too much outside.

Reports say that there is also a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, which Harry and Meghan will no doubt use for other members of the family to stay over the summer period. Especially Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, who lives a two-hour drive away in Los Angeles.

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle afford their £11 million home?

In Harry's book Spare he touched on how the couple paid for the mansion, writing: "So we pulled together a down-payment, took out a mortgage and in July 2020 we moved in."

But there was a chance that the royals may never have bought this dream house because they almost didn't go and view it.'

Speaking to The Cut, Meghan explained: "We didn't have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger and you're window shopping — it's like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good."

