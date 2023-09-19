Meghan Markle gives son Archie a piggyback in endless garden at private mansion in clip you might have missed

Meghan Markle, 42, is a doting mum of two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and her eldest hitched a ride on her back during a cute family moment caught on camera.

The clip was included in the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan and was one of the closing moments of the six-part programme. Did you see it?

In the video, Meghan was seen giving Archie Harrison a piggyback while Prince Harry flew a kite in the background on the pristine lawn of their private garden in Montecito. Take a look…

WATCH: Supermum Meghan Markle carries son Archie on her back

In the distance, two large palm trees could be seen, and these trees are incredibly significant to the couple as they are part of the reason they fell in love with the property in the first place.

"We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan previously told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

© RT Youth Power Fund Harry and Meghan have a stunning garden at their sprawling property

She added: "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. 'See how they're connected at the bottom?' He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa'."

The beautiful sunset at Harry and Meghan's home

The royal couple's utopia garden stretches across 7.38 acres of land. and there is also a family swimming pool, a chicken coop and a huge adventure playground ideal for the little ones to enjoy.

The couple have an amazing pool at home

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home

So, we've established that the outside is pretty idyllic, but what about the inside of Harry and Meghan's multi-million-pound abode? Yeah, that's rather nice too…

The property boasts a wine cellar, cinema room, kitchen-diner, grand dining room and nine bedrooms.

Check out the grand dining room

During the Netflix show, fans got to see inside of the home, getting a feel for the family's wholesome life there.

In one clip, Harry was seen reading to his children in their flood-fit living room and another moment saw Archie getting stuck in to baking at the huge island in their rustic kitchen.

© Photo: Disney+ Archie bakes a cake at home

An image that popped up on screen also allowed us to admire Lilibet Diana's nursery complete with beamed ceilings, a Moses basket cot, wicker storage baskets and a traditional dresser.

© Photo: Netflix Lilibet's nursery is stunning

The walls include a beautiful leaf motif, and a sweet squirrel sticker can also be seen above the door – how sweet!

An area which gets a lot of exposure is the couple's shared home office which is often the backdrop for their video calls. The space features a large wooden desk with two throne-like chairs and we've seen that the Duchess cleverly uses magazines to prop up her laptop – a trés chic trick we are looking to adopt pronto!