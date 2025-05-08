David Attenborough's unique childhood living conditions with padded cells

Sir David Attenborough, 99, has a beautiful home in Richmond, where he lives alone since his wife's passing in 1997. But here's what you may not know about the presenter's childhood…

David's father, Frederick Attenborough, became the principal at University College Leicester in 1932 so the family then moved into the College House on site.

David was five at the time, his eldest brother Richard was eight and youngest brother John was four. He attended Wyggeston Grammar School which was right next door. "We didn't have to leave for school until two and a half minutes before nine," joked David in a video shot for the university about his life there.

© Alamy Stock Photo College House at The University of Leicester

In the same video he also revealed that the building used to be used as a mental health facility before the university took over. He also recounted a story where his eldest brother locked him in one of the padded cells that still existed on the grounds at the time.

David left the campus when he won a scholarship to Cambridge and went on to obtain a degree in natural sciences by 1945.

© Alamy Stock Photo The facade of Wyggeston Grammar School

Refugee housemates

The history of the college house is detailed on the university's website and it explains that David and his two brothers were joined by two girls in the house for a few years.

Helga, nine, and Irene Bejach, 11, were Jewish refugees taken in by the Attenborough family in 1939. They lived on campus with the family for seven years before leaving to live with their uncle in New York.

The same college house remains standing today and is now part of the Mathematical Sciences department. It has had an array of roles over the years, including the Student Health Centre and the University Chaplaincy.

Richmond residence

© Photo: Rex David pictured in his city residence

David loves his current home in Richmond, London and in a previous interview with The Telegraph, admitted that it is his "favourite place on earth".

Over the years, we've been treated to a few rare glimpses inside including the classic living room and sanctuary of a garden.

Richmond is a popular suburb for celebrities and according to Rightmove, the area has an overall average house price of £937,299. Over the last year, prices were 14 per cent down on the previous year and 16 per cent down on the 2022 peak of £1,118,023.

A new project

© Getty Images for National Geogra David Attenborough and King Charles III walked the blue carpet at the "Ocean With David Attenborough" World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall

Despite being 99, the presenter has just released a new film called Ocean with David Attenborough, and King Charles III attended the special screening of the show.

"If we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet, I'm sure nothing is more important," said David about the importance of acting now to improve the conditions of the sea.