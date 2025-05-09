Justin and Hailey Bieber might have more than one gorgeous property in their real estate portfolio, but their Beverly Hills pad is where they call home.

The couple, who are parents to their nine-month-old, Jack, bought their home in 2021 and have since put their stamp on it by way of interior design and furniture.

But there was one aspect of their grand hallway when they first moved in that was so vibrant, it made us double-take.

© Frazer Harrison Justin and Hailey Beiber live at a gorgeous Beverly Hills home worth $25 million, the couple moved in 2021 and are raising their son, Jack Blues Bieber

The Biebers' vibrant floor at Beverly Hills home

The celebrity real estate social media account, IG Mansion, posted on their Instagram a series of images showing the Biebers' Beverly Hills compound in all its glory.

Photos of the Bieber household prove how vibrant it is View post on Instagram

One photo showed the hallway with the most colorful floor we've seen! The bright blue tile pattern gives the room an almost psychedelic feel, and no doubt caught their eye immediately upon walking through the front door.

However, Hailey, who often posts home updates on her YouTube channel, has shared that the she and Justin made some changes to their home shortly after moving in.

A fan wrote in the comments section confirming this: "This is before they changed it. Hailey posted on her YouTube talking about things they changed [including] most of the flooring and furniture."

© Instagram Justin and Hailey have since changed the decor of their hallway, giving it a minimalist feel

Although they might have changed the flooring, the generous space that the hallway offers them means plenty of potential to make it just as grand and inviting.

A photo of the living room also proves how well-sized each room each. But, in the years they've lived there, the décor has changed to suit their style.

A recent photo of their living room that Justin posted on his Instagram showed how they had put quirky furniture in the large space.

© Instagram The pair have redecorated their living with an abstract sofa

The snap showed the 'Baby' hitmaker looking relaxed as he was lying on their abstract sofa in the center of the room with little Jack cuddled up beside him.

The impressive room was minimalist in style and featured a framed piece of artwork above a hidden fireplace built into the stone wall.

© Instagram Justin also has an at-home recording studio that leads out onto their pool terrace

On either side of the feature wall were stone shelves adorned with pretty vases, plants and books.

At the bottom of each was a cushion, making each area a 'snug' type seat.

The house came with seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms and plenty of reception rooms.

© Instagram The couple also have plenty of space at their Beverly Hills home

The 11,145-square foot house sits on 2.5 acres of land, so they're afforded privacy as well as endless space.

Outside, they have a full-size swimming pool, a huge terrace with plenty of seating and a full-size basketball court for keen player Justin to practice his hoop skills.