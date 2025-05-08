Hailey Bieber shares sizzling photo following husband Justin's telling absence from Met Gala 

Hailey Bieber raised eyebrows on Monday when she walked the Met Gala red carpet solo, with her husband Justin Bieber absent from the glamorous event for the fourth year in a row.

The 28-year-old shared a sizzling photo from the night wearing nothing but a pair of black panties and black sunglasses, with her back turned to the camera and a martini in her hand.

She wore her brunette locks down her back in sculpted waves, and looked effortlessly chic in the Polaroid-style snap.

"Cheers," she captioned the photo, which has garnered over 515,000 likes.

Solo night out

© Daniel Arnold Hailey shared the sultry post-Met Gala snap

Hailey attended the Met Gala dressed in an impeccably tailored Saint Laurent mini blazer dress with platform peep toe heels and dazzling diamond jewelry, yet fans noticed that her husband of six years opted not to join her on fashion's biggest night.

Instead, Justin posted pictures from his night in watching an NHL game on the sofa, captioning his snap, "1 down @mapleleafs." He later paid tribute to his wife by sharing photos of her from the Gala, with the caption, "I see it I like it and I want it."

The "Love Yourself" singer has not attended the Met Gala since 2021, and before then had made his debut in 2015. This comes after he also skipped the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March while Hailey attended solo in a chic black gown.

Justin's philosophy

© Instagram Justin posted a cryptic message about "true love" following his Met absence

Justin shared a series of cryptic messages on his Instagram story on Wednesday, philosophising on the nature of love.

"Love isn't a u get what u put in kinda thing. It's a receiving thing. Still find myself trying to earn love and it's exhausting. I'm loved no matter what I do," he wrote. "True love is freely given without expectation."

Fans have expressed concern about Justin in recent months following a series of unusual social media posts and public appearances.

© AFP via Getty Images He lost his grandfather Bruce in April

He then revealed that his grandfather Bruce passed away on April 24 in an emotional Instagram tribute, sharing that he couldn't "wait" to see him in heaven.

"Papa, I always took all ur money lol," he wrote. "I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK! I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me."

He added: "I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross check call in the corner there lmfao. I will miss u. I will ache. And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had."

Year of change

© GC Images Justin's reps revealed that he had a "transformative" year

Justin's representatives slammed rumors about his well-being in a statement to TMZ, sharing that the last year was "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

Justin went on a social media unfollowing spree in February, opting to sever his friendship with his former manager, Scooter Braun, his best man, Ryan Good, his mentor, Usher, as well as Drake, The Weeknd, and Selena Gomez's fiancé, Benny Blanco.

His reps added that he was now "in one of the best places of his life," and was focused on his health and parenting his son, Jack Blues, whom he welcomed with Hailey in August 2024.

