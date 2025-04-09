Justin Bieber's bizarre feature at $25m Beverly Hills home with wife Hailey

Justin and Hailey Bieber, along with their baby son, Jack, live in a stunning property in Beverly Hills, which set them back a cool $25 million when they purchased it in 2021.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 31, and the Rhode Beauty founder, 28, have welcomed fans into their home a few times since moving in with snaps and videos on their social media, showing off their garden, terrace and at-home studio.

© FilmMagic Justin and Hailey Bieber, who welcomed their baby son Jack in August 2024, live in a $25m mansion in Beverly Hills

Most recently, however, Justin posted a heartwarming photo to his Instagram, which boasts over 290 million followers, showing off their beautiful private living room…

© Instagram The snap showed the 'Baby' hitmaker looking relaxed as he was lying on their abstract sofa in the center of the room with little Jack cuddled up beside him. The impressive room was minimalist in style and featured a framed piece of artwork above a hidden fireplace built into the stone wall. On either side of the feature wall were stone shelves adorned with pretty vases, plants and books. At the bottom of each was a cushion, making each area a 'snug' type seat.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey's Beverly Hills home is minimalist in style throughout the home with a neutral theme carried in multiple rooms. The hallway of their house, seen in this photo, is a pared-back style featuring wooden spiral stairs and an iron banister. The superstar couple, who wed in 2019, have kept the walls cream in color but have decorated them with artwork.

© Instagram A photo of another living area at their home looked more lived-in. The large room boasted high ceilings, wooden flooring and plenty of furniture, including gray sofas, a TV unit and large scones on the wall. To the side of the room, there is also a dark wooden sideboard on which they've placed an array of family photo frames. We also love the finer details in this room, such as the cream, patterned chairs and the structured lamp shades hanging from the ceiling.

© Instagram The outside of their house is also perfectly in theme with their interiors. Thanks to Justin and Hailey residing in California, the couple are afforded sunshine in abundance, and it seems they spend plenty of time outside where they have a large terrace complete with a seating area and an enormous pool.

© Instagram The swimming pool is an infinity style and also provides a beautifully endless view of the Pacific Ocean from their garden. Justin and Hailey laid their roots in Beverly Hills in 2021, but Justin is also the owner of a second home in Palm Springs worth $16 million, which he bought in 2023.