Sean Connery's $26m 'Bond villa' in the south of France was truly 007 worthy  

The late Sean Connery was known as one of the most beloved actors of his generation.

Not only was he key in bringing Ian Fleming's spy, 007, to the big screen for the first five James Bond films, but he was also adored for other notable roles in films such as The Untouchables – for which he won Best Supporting Actor at the 1987 Academy Awards – Indiana Jones, and more.

When you're an icon of the silver screen, it comes with the territory that you own beautiful property.

© Knight Frank The late Sean Connery owned this villa overlooking the French Riviera. The staggeringly beautiful property has hit the market for $26 million

The late Bond legend, who died in 2020 aged 90, owned multiple homes, but his impressive abode in the south of France perhaps takes the prize for the most staggering. The villa overlooking the Riviera isn't just A-Lister worthy, it's pretty 007 worthy, too.

Sean Connery's former villa in France is a real-life Bond pad

According to Top Ten Real Estate, the villa is famous in the area and, despite his death, is still referred to as "Sean's place" or the "Bond villa".

It sits on one acre of land "located along a winding path at the edge of a cliff with views of the Promenade des Anglais and the Old Port."

© David Heerde/Shutterstock The James Bond actor died in 2020 aged 90

Click through the gallery to see impressive photos…

© Knight Frank The entrance is shielded by iron gates to prevent prying eyes. But official photos shared by the official listing show how grand it is. The $26 million property is built across five levels and comes with a rooftop terrace so a lucky prospective owner can soak in the gorgeous Mediterranean views. "Wrap-around and garden terraces invite lounging, and the home's period details, such as wide-planked parquet floors, run throughout the building," reads the listing.

© Knight Frank The lower floor is where you'll find the kitchen and dining room. The ground floor, meanwhile, is where the family room, reception room and kitchenette are located. Upper floors feature more bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, and a his-and-hers suite.

© Knight Frank Impressively, the villa also comes with an indoor swimming pool, as well as an outdoor one on the terrace, beautifully green gardens, a fitness centre and private balconies. The views speak for themselves – imagine waking up to this view!

© Knight Frank The décor has likely been updated in recent years, though this photo shows there are still classic elements.

