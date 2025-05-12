David and Victoria Beckham's 'work in progress' garden at Cotswolds mansion pictured mid-transformation

Just when we thought David and Victoria Beckham's countryside property couldn't get any more impressive, the former footballer has recently unveiled a brand new feature to their sprawling garden.

The couple, who also own a stunning townhouse in the capital and a waterfront mansion in Miami, have owned their £12 million farmhouse in Chipping Norton since 2016 and not only is the main house beautiful, but their outdoor area, complete with vegetable patch, sauna, and plunge pool, is wow-worthy.

And now the garden has had an upgrade! David took to his Instagram Stories to reveal a photo of his shiny new greenhouse he's been putting together.

© Instagram David Beckham shared his impressive new greenhouse which is a 'work in progress' at the family's Cotswolds garden

David Beckham's new garden feature that blew our minds

Describing it as a "work in progress", David snapped the stunning-looking wooden structure that features a glass ceiling and glass windows. The slanted roof also gives it a beautiful finish and perfectly matches the almost identical structure which stands opposite.

The greenhouse's glass aspects allow us to see inside that David has lined the impressive greenhouse with plenty of planted beds on raised platforms, perfect for growing his vegetables, salad and fruit plants.

© Instagram David has become a keen gardener since the famous couple bought their sprawling property

Outside, there is another raised bed which is currently empty apart from soil, no doubt where David is planning to put more produce.

The former Manchester United player has been a keen gardener for years now, and he often shows his fantastic green-fingered work on his social media.

Last week, the 50-year-old proudly took to Instagram to share he'd been growing some radishes, which his wife Victoria enjoyed. "Radish Alert. My wife's hilarious, she just ate five of my radishes once washed of course @victoriabeckham."

© Instagram The former England Football Captain is proud of his vegetable growing at their countryside home

The Beckhams' Cotswold ranch

The farmhouse in Chipping Norton is the perfect family home for the Beckhams.

They spend plenty of time there. David even revealed in an interview with People magazine that they typically head to the countryside for weekend visits, when they tend to fire up the grill and enjoy al fresco dining.

© Instagram The Beckham's have installed a fancy BBQ at their rural home

"In the countryside in the UK, my kids are there every weekend, and we all grill every Saturday from 11 in the morning until 12 at night," he said.

Not only do they love firing up the grill on a Saturday and Sunday, but David also shared that being engrossed in the countryside has become a part of his persona, admitting that he loves getting stuck into outdoor living.

"As soon as I get up into the countryside, I normally get into my whole country get-up," he said during his Netflix documentary, during which he proudly donned a flat cap and Wellington boots.

The impressive house boasts multiple bedrooms and reception rooms, a palatial dining room and a gorgeously rustic kitchen.