Audrey Hepburn's 'peaceful' $23m Swiss home up for sale - for second time

Hollywood legend Audrey Hepburn, the iconic star of Breakfast at Tiffany's and Roman Holiday, is often seen as the epitome of classic, timeless beauty – hence, it's no surprise that she had a home to match it.

The actress owned an 18th-century villa in Switzerland, known as 'La Paisible' meaning 'peaceful place', and it certainly lives up to that title. But, more excitingly, the property has been listed for sale via London-based estate agent Knight Frank.

Audrey's home of 30 years is being sold, with the price available only on application, but for an estimated 19 million Swiss francs (roughly 22.9 million dollars).

The Roman Holiday star purchased the property in Tolochenaz, around half an hour outside of Geneva, in 1963 right until she passed in 1993; less than 10 years afterwards, her sons decided to sell it. Now, the current owners have decided to sell it themselves.

'La Paisible' is a Grade-II listed mansion

The mansion has been identified as worthy of special preservation due to cultural interest, likely as a result of its history, and, unsurprisingly, its grandeur is enduring.

© Getty Audrey Hepburn's living room featured bright white walls and decadent artwork

Sitting on over 40 acres of green land, the mansion itself measures at approximately 10,763 square feet: it features 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms across three floors.

Multiple renovations have taken place since the current owners moved in since 2001, including modernising the kitchen, redoing the bathrooms and updating the electrical systems. The house also features a library and loft space for the guests.

© Getty Audrey Hepburn's library, pictured in 1971

Through a rustic atmosphere, upheld by the terracotta and oak parquet floors, as well as the five fireplaces from the original period, the renovated property undeniably holds onto its heritage, while also feeling a little more contemporary.

© Getty Audrey Hepburn's garden was just as magnificent as the inside

However, the mansion's exterior is just as breathtaking: in the backgarden, the family have kept the white rose bushes given to the Breakfast at Tiffany's star as a 60th birthday gift from Givenchy.

The actress' garden also features a 50-foot-long heated swimming pool, a large open space with parkland and magnificent mountain views.

Most importantly, the house still carries the legacy Hollywood legend, with a plaque bearing her name at the front of the property.