Sarah Jessica Parker offers peek at $34.5m NYC townhouse's quirky detail that's one family member's favorite

Sarah Jessica Parker's storied New York City home has become an institution of the city and NYC pop culture almost as much as Carrie Bradshaw and her infamous apartment has.

The Sex and the City star, 60, lives in a lavish West Village townhouse purchased in 2016 for $34.5 million with her husband Matthew Broderick and their three kids (they bought two townhouses and combined them into one).

In true Carrie style, the star has offered several glimpses into her home that highlight the colorful and eclectic details that populate each corner, from brightly colored pillows, floral patterns in plenty, tall windows for the sun to pour in, and access to the city's signature brownstone-laden streets.

Sarah shared a new peek inside her home, highlighting another quirky detail of the space — its bathroom, featuring pink chicken wire patterned wallpaper on a purple backdrop.

Although, no one seemed to be making themselves more at home in the bathroom sink than the family cat, Lotus, who'd found a perch inside and poked his head out for the photo.

Fans reacted to the adorable shot with comments like: "This cat is living my dream," and: "Naawww she looks so sweet," plus: "Best seat in the house!" as well as: "I see your kitty is half sink, half feline."

The And Just Like That… star adopted Lotus and his kitten siblings, all from the HBO show's set, and announced Lotus' arrival in April 2023. "His off-camera name is Lotus," she shared. "He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety."

"Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Rémy and Smila whom we adopted in May 2022. If he looks familiar, that's because he is."

The Connecticut Humane Society, the shelter from where Lotus was adopted, shared some additional details about him on their Facebook page, writing: "Some pets get really exciting foster homes while they're here at the Connecticut Humane Society."

"Little Lotus got to be on the set of And Just Like That with @SarahJessicaParker in Manhattan! Did you see his adorable debut? And #spoileralert, Lotus liked the spotlight so much, he's decided to stay on the show!"

Kathryn Schubert, the organization's marketing and communications manager, told People about the star's interest in the "cute and playful" feline. "CHS was informed soon after Lotus had started filming with Sarah Jessica Parker that she was interested in adopting him."

"It's wonderful to be able to use this incredible adoption to spread the word about other pets in the shelter that could use support, whether that's from more people adopting, or volunteering, or giving back through donations so that more pets like Lotus can get all the care they need," she said soon after Lotus and his littermates were all given homes.