Meghan Markle reveals surprising confession that affects family life 

The Duchess of Sussex shared a relatable confession about her cooking habits on the latest episode of her podcast.

In the sixth episode of Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan, 43, sat down with Heather Hasson, the founder of healthcare apparel brand FIGS.

At the beginning of the podcast, Heather praised Meghan's new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, which premiered on Netflix in March and sees the former actress share cooking, gardening and hosting tips with friends and famous guests.

After Heather admitted to being a "terrible" cook, Meghan confessed that she doesn't have time to prepare fresh food every day and instead, finds ways to elevate takeaway meals with produce from her garden.

© Instagram In the latest episode of her podcast, Meghan spoke to FIGS founder, Heather Hasson

Heather said: "I think what you've created is so amazing. I'm a terrible cook, I can't cook anything but I will bring you lemonade or something, and you can teach me something."

Offering to "whip something up" for Heather from her garden, Meghan continued: "It's very easy. I think the whole point for me is when you see something that's an easy solve in the everyday, that's not complicated, not fussy, how do you get your hands involved and change the way of thinking surrounding it so it doesn't feel daunting?"

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, was released in March

The mother of two added: "I see vegetables, and I see takeout – because I don't have time to cook every day – and I go, how do I still make this flattering, beautiful and present well and something people find appetising?"

Mother's Day celebrations

Meghan's latest show comes two days after she celebrated Mother's Day in the US with Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess shared a sweet snap from the day, giving a glimpse of her little ones, and Archie looks taller than ever.

© Instagram Prince Archie looked so tall alongside his red-haired sister Princess Lilibet in their mother Meghan Markle's arms

In her caption, she penned: "Happy Mother's Day! Cheers to juggling it all with joy!"

Meghan's podcast guests

Confessions of a Female Founder is the second series from the Duchess after her Archetypes show.

Last week, Meghan told how she turned to an Ayurvedic doctor when pregnant with both Archie and Lilibet.

© Getty Meghan turned to an ancient medicine doctor during her pregnancies

The mother-of-two spoke of the benefits of "adaptogens" such as mushrooms but admitted some see the approach as a "little psychedelic and super woo-woo," as she chatted with Hannah Mendoza, founder of Clevr Blends.

Previous guests have included beauty entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, Meghan's hair colourist and co-founder of Highbrow Hippie, Kadi Lee and Girls Who Code founder, Reshma Saujani.

In the first episode, the Duchess revealed she had medical complications after the birth of one of her children.

© Getty Meghan with hair colourist, Kadi Lee

Speaking to Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of dating app Bumble, Meghan said she had been diagnosed with post-partum pre-eclampsia after giving birth.

The condition is similar to pre-eclampsia, which affects women during pregnancy – and involves high blood pressure, according to the Preeclampsia Foundation charity.

Opening up, Meghan said: "It's so rare. And it's so scary. You're still trying to juggle all these things and the world doesn't know what is happening, quietly and in the quiet you are still trying to show up for people.

"You're still trying to show up, mostly for your children. But those things are huge medical scares."

