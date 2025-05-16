Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Human remains found near Taylor Swift's $17m Rhode Island home, police confirm
taylor swift walking in nyc© GC Images

Human remains were found in the Watch Hill area, where Taylor's seaside mansion is

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Taylor Swift's Rhode Island 'Holiday House' has been put on the map again after authorities made a grim discovery on May 14.

Police have confirmed what appear to be human remains washed up in the Watch Hill area on Wednesday around 9:30 am.

Westerly, R.I. police revealed in a statement shared with People that "what appeared to be a human leg bone" was found on Everett Avenue, which is not far from Taylor's seaside mansion.

"Investigators are awaiting official confirmation of the identity of the remains," the statement added.

taylor swift rhode island home© Boston Globe via Getty Images
Human remains were found near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home (pictured)

While no foul play is suspected at this time, the remains have been transported to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner's Office for analysis. 

Local resident, Taylor Day, spoke to news outlet NBC10 WJAR, and said she saw "three police cars, one undercover … and there was a medical examiner" extracting the bone.

taylor swift rhode island home
Taylor bought her Rhode Island home for $17.75 million

"It kind of alarmed me, and it was just something very out of the ordinary for Westerly," she said, adding: "I think finding a leg is very suspicious."

Pointing out the proximity to Taylor's mansion, she continued: "It was probably a couple football fields away from Taylor Swift's house and the Ocean House. I would never expect anything like that, especially not in Watch Hill."

Taylor's Rhode Island mansion

taylor swift in swimsuit in front of rhode island home© Instagram
Taylor bought her Rhode Island home in 2013

The "Lover" singer bought her Rhode Island property in 2013 for $17.75 million, which she paid for entirely in cash.

The 11,000-square-foot estate is nestled at the highest point of Watch Hill, offering over 700 feet of serene private beachfront.

Built in 1929, the eight-bedroom mansion is equipped with eight fireplaces, 10 bathrooms, and sits on a vast 5.23 acres of land. Its luxurious features include a sprawling back patio and a sizeable pool.

taylor swift with friends in red and blue stripe swimsuits fourth of july© Instagram
Taylor's Rhode Island home has over 700 feet of private beachfront

Taylor's Rhode Island abode also houses a music studio. The living space, with its high ceilings and neutral tones, is decorated with white furniture, tan walls, and oak hardwood floors. 

According to a permit acquired by The Providence Journal, Taylor is set to add a whole new wing to her holiday home, including extra bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a kitchen renovation, with the work estimated to cost up to $1.7 million.

The Rhode Island getaway is also the subject of one of her songs from the Folklore album, "The Last Great American Dynasty".

Taylor Swift white gown© Getty Images for The Recording A
Taylor sings about her Rhode Island home in 'The Last Great American Dynasty'

In the song, Taylor pays homage to the socialite who used to live in her home, Rebecca Harkness, and her turbulent life post-divorce. 

"Her name was Rebekah Harkness. And she lived in the house that I ended up buying in Rhode Island. That's how I learned about her," Taylor revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone

"But she was a woman who was very, very talked about, and everything she did was scandalous. I found a connection in that."

Taylor Swift accepted the award via video at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards © Getty Images
Taylor's main residence is in New York City

Despite owning this luxurious hideaway, Taylor primarily resides in her $50 million New York City compound.

In 2014, the savvy star bought two penthouses and combined them to create one huge penthouse with 8,309 square feet of living space, 10 bedrooms, and 10 bathrooms. 

In 2015, Taylor bought an $18 million townhouse next door, and in 2018, she added to her impressive Manhattan real estate portfolio by purchasing another apartment in the same building for $9.75 million. 

