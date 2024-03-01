Inside Taylor Swift’s epic $17million Rhode Island ‘holiday house’

Taylor Swift's Rhode Island retreat, affectionately dubbed "Holiday House," is more than just a home; it's a statement of grandeur and history.

Acquired in 2013 for an impressive $17.75 million – a purchase Taylor made entirely in cash – this 11,000-square-foot estate is a testament to her success and taste.

The property, officially known as High Watch, is nestled at the highest point of Watch Hill, offering over 700 feet of serene private beachfront.

Built in 1929, the eight-bedroom mansion is equipped with eight fireplaces, ten bathrooms, and sits on a vast 5.23 acres of land. Its luxurious features include a sprawling back patio and a sizeable pool, making it an ideal location for hosting memorable gatherings.

© Instagram Taylor's holiday house

Before Taylor's ownership, the estate was famously held by oil heiress Rebekah Harkness for over three decades.

Although Taylor and Rebekah never met, the former's song The Last Great American Dynasty pays homage to her flamboyant lifestyle and the home's storied past.

© Instagram Taylor hosts many parties at her home

Emulating Rebekah’s penchant for Gatsby-esque parties, Taylor has transformed the hilltop residence into the ultimate Fourth of July destination, dubbed "Taymerica" by her and her A-list friends.

While Taylor herself has been reserved in sharing images of the vacation home, her friends haven't hesitated to give the world a peek into the lavish festivities through social media.

© Instagram Taylor hosted her July 4th Day party at her holiday home

In 2015, celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Joe Jonas, and Martha Hunt took to Instagram to document their Independence Day weekend at the estate.

From makeshift volleyball courts in the backyard to candid moments on the home's spiral staircase, their posts showcased the estate's blend of elegance and fun.

© Instagram Gigi Hadid at Taylor's Holiday House

The property's exterior, including its tiled patio and pool area adorned with inflatable toys and slides, was prominently featured.

The home's interior is just as impressive, with a vintage-inspired bar area utilized by the Jonas brothers and a white kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances and gray marble countertops.

© Instaram Taylor invites all her BFFs to her home

Taylor's Rhode Island abode also houses a music studio, hinting at the creative energy that permeates the property. The living space, with its high ceilings and neutral tones, is decorated with white furniture, tan walls, and oak hardwood floors, exuding a sense of warmth and sophistication.

After a brief hiatus from hosting her star-studded Fourth of July parties, Taylor held a more intimate gathering in 2021 with close friends Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters.

She shared glimpses of the low-key celebration, revealing her preference for black-and-white photos of friends and family as art decor.

© Instagram Taylor's friends, including Selena Gomez hang out at her holiday home

Despite owning this luxurious hideaway, Taylor primarily resides in her $50 million New York City compound, occasionally lending the Rhode Island estate to friends.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, for instance, reportedly enjoyed the coastal sanctuary during the early stages of their romance, courtesy of Taylor.

This majestic property is but a fraction of Swift's extensive real estate portfolio, valued at over $80 million, showcasing her unparalleled success and penchant for exquisite living spaces.

