Amanda Holden's secret home we've never seen

Amanda Holden often shares looks inside her gorgeous Surrey mansion that she's lovingly designed, but did you know that she has an apartment in London too?

The Britain's Got Talent judge has just revealed all in an interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine, where she's clarified her living arrangements. The star said: "We live in Surrey and have an apartment in London, so I try to have a date night without the girls in town at least once a week when I'm working."

Amanda has a presenting job on Heart Radio, so she's often required to be in their London studios. She may have mentioned the residence, but the star hasn't shown it off online like her main family home. This could be because Amanda's husband Chris Hughes prefers to keep himself out of the limelight. "We do go on holiday alone, but I don't post about that because he hates being on Instagram," Amanda admitted in the same interview.

Amanda's Surrey mansion

The presenter's property is said to be worth around £7 million and it looks it, complete with a grand dining room and an outdoor pool.

© Instagram Amanda Holden's extravagant dining room at home

Posing in a golden gown, Amanda revealed the family's luxury outdoor feature. The pool is lined by hedges, providing lots of privacy for Amanda, Chris and their two daughters.

© Instagram Amanda Holden's enormous pool at Surrey home

Their girls have been given their own jaw-dropping rooms, painstakingly designed by interior queen Amanda.

Amanda's 13-year-old Hollie has a 'Beverly Hills Hotel vibe' in her room, with leaf-print wallpaper and four-poster bed.

© Instagram Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie's bedroom

While eldest daughter Lexi has Gatsby-esque, art-deco vibes in her private sanctuary. The bottle-green velvet bed and sofa perfectly complement the green walls. Gold accents are dotted around the room giving it a super luxe feel.

© Instagram Amanda Holden's daughter's green art-deco bedroom

Renovations abroad

As well as perfecting her interiors here in the UK, Amanda flexes her design muscles overseas when she teams up with Alan Carr for their renovation series.

Their complete abode on Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job was listed on Rightmove for €245,000 after the duo worked their magic.

Inside Alan and Amanda's last renovation

The TV production company bought the Moclín property for €65,000, so that will be a hefty €180,000 profit.

The pair have exciting news that a new series is on the horizon. Speaking about the next project, Amanda said: "I couldn’t be happier to announce that Alan and I are going to be doing a fourth series of Amanda and Alan. If I said our big fat Greek renovation, I’m sure that will give you a clue! We’re so excited to be spending another summer together bashing down walls in one of our favourite places ever."

© BBC/Voltage TV The two friends are off to Greece!

Alan added: " "After the success of Sicily, Tuscany and Andalusia, I think Greece is the perfect next step for some Alamanda magic."