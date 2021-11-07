Gary Lineker confirms he will welcome another refugee at £4m home - details The football star is finalising paperwork with Refugees At Home

Former England footballer Gary Lineker has decided to open his Surrey home to a second refugee after welcoming a man named Rasheed, from Pakistan, earlier last year.

The 59-year old football star previously said offering up a place for a migrant to stay in his £4million property made him learn "a lot", and couldn't see why he wouldn't welcome another refugee into his property, especially now his sons have grown up. In a previous interview with GQ Heroes, the sportsman added: "Can we make it clear that not everyone in this country is heartless and completely without empathy," before stating: "These poor people deserve the help of their fellow human beings".

According to the MailOnline, the father-of-four is currently finalising paperwork with refugee charity Refugees At Home, and is planning to take in another person from the Pakistani province of Balochistan.

Thanking Gary for his kindness and hospitality, Rasheed left the star the most heartwarming letter following his stay in the footballer's home. Taking to Instagram to share the touching letter, Gary revealed Rasheed had written: "I can never forget your hospitality, love and company that you and your lovely respectful children gave to me.

Gary shared Rasheed's letter to Instagram

"There is a saying in Balochi language, that if you give me a glass of water, I owe you my entire life. In fact you did more."

Discussing his choice to home a migrant, Gary formerly told The Sun: "I will never be able to comprehend being attacked for wanting to help people who are being bombed, who are risking their lives jumping on dinghies because they're so desperate."

Gary lives at home in Barnes with his four sons

The former footballer lives in Barnes in a property reportedly worth £4million which he shares with his four sons, George, Harry, Tobias and Angus, with his ex-wife Michelle Cockayne.

Back in 2020, Gary transformed his living room into a makeshift TV studio for him to work from home. He shared a photo with his Instagram fans that offered a rare look inside his luxurious property, revealing high ceilings, wooden floors and cream walls, and a large cobalt blue velvet sofa.

