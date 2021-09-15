Gary Lineker's ultra-organised kitchen in £4million London home revealed The former footballer lives in Barnes

Gary Lineker is quite an impressive cook, and while showing off his culinary skills in his latest video, he shared a new angle of the kitchen inside his London home.

The former footballer lives in Barnes in a property reportedly worth £4million which he shares with his four sons, George, Harry, Tobias and Angus, with his ex-wife Michelle Cockayne.

As the BBC star whipped up a delicious pasta dish, he revealed his kitchen boasts white wall tiles, pale grey cabinets and white marble-effect work surfaces. Gary prepared his food on a black island unit which featured a sink with gold taps that matched the lights and wall rail holding his pots and pans.

WATCH: Gary Lineker cooks up a feast at home

But it was Gary's meticulously organised display cabinets that caught our eye. Positioned on either side of his oven and extractor fan, the top shelves held a selection of colourful cookbooks while the right-hand unit was dedicated to glasses and the left-hand side displayed Gary's plates and bowls.

The footballer shared a new look inside his stunning kitchen

Even the coffee pots and house plants had their own picture-perfect spot on the wall shelves!

Elsewhere in the open-plan room is a dining table with a black marble worktop and a grey velvet Chesterfield sofa that faces a black fireplace and rustic exposed brick wall. While glancing at the clock during his cooking video, which promoted Vision Express, Gary revealed he even has his own mini home bar near the sofa.

Gary's living room where he worked from home

Back in 2020, Gary transformed his living room into a makeshift TV studio for him to work from home. He shared a photo with his Instagram fans that offered a rare look inside his luxurious property, revealing high ceilings, wooden floors and cream walls, and a large cobalt blue velvet sofa.

For lighting, Gary has two lights mounted on the walls as metallic gold leaves, a navy blue table lamp and a large chandelier.

