Amanda Holden confuses fans with tour inside £895k family cottage

Amanda Holden has floored fans with a tour inside her parents' beautiful cottage that's being sold for £895,000 but many of them couldn't help but comment on the interesting sounding voiceover. On Monday, the Britain's Got Talent star took to Instagra'm to share a video of the idyllic property.

She explained: "My parents are downsizing and selling their beautiful home in Cornwall." The Webbers Estate Agents tour included a look at the picture-perfect facade with white walls and thatched roof. Inside there’s a sizable kitchen, cosy dining space and gorgeous lounge. The real log burners and wooden beams running along the ceilings add to the charming feel of this property.

Uniquely positioned, the stunning garden has views over the rolling hills and Bude coastline, and the clip shows off one of the stunning vantage points.

Amanda's followers adored the residence and couldn’t wait to share their praise in the comments. "Oh my word, I'd never want to leave there! It's stunning," wrote one and: "You should keep it @noholdenback it’s beautiful, suggested another. A third agreed: "Oh no, that's too beautiful to sell."

© Instagram Amanda Holden stands in her hallway at home that she designed herself

As well as being bowled over by the look of the country home, others couldn't help but be distracted by the squeaky voiceover on the video, which was presumably sped up to fit the video online. "Narrated by Tiny Tim?? Amazing property!" Joked one, and: "Alvin the chipmunk is great at selling this home," added another. "Is Joe Pasquale an estate agent now?" teased a fan.

"What’s with the voice? Terrible on a beautiful house like this," one remarked, and another replied to explain: "it's sped up to fit the video on ig."

Amanda's bedroom in the Cotswolds

Amanda already has her own countryside abode, a property in the Cotswolds that she uses frequently. It's located in Chipping Norton and over the years, Amanda has shared various looks inside. Branding herself an "amateur but a passionate wannabe interior designer" the star has transformed the home herself. There’s a stunning hotel-worthy bedroom and a plush lounge with a giant sofa.

Amanda's country home has a lovely living room

Amanda's design skills

The radio host is set to flex her interior muscles again in a new series of her hit show with friend Alan Carr where they buy a property abroad and do it up to sell on. "I couldn't be happier to announce that Alan and I are going to be doing a fourth series of Amanda and Alan. If I said our big fat Greek renovation, I’m sure that will give you a clue!" The stars have previously had success stories in Italy and Spain.

The stars are making another series

The duo has really found their calling with their Spanish casa in Moclín being listed for €180,000 more than they bought it for after they worked tirelessly on renovations. All proceeds will go to charity when the sale comes in.