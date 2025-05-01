King Charles and Queen Camilla's home forced to clarify 'emergency' closure

King Charles has only just thrown open the doors to his Norfolk home to guests for the summer, but Sandringham Estate has already had to announce an "emergency" closure.

The picturesque house and sprawling 60-acre garden, which welcomes visitors from 5 April until 10 October, took to Instagram to reveal the reason they were suddenly turning away visitors.

"The state is currently closed to visitors due to an emergency plumbing issue. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding," it stated, before deleting the post and clarifying it would impact the house, gardens, restaurant and courtyard facilities.

© Instagram King Charles' home issued an "emergency" closure in a now-deleted post

This comes just hours after Sandringham's Instagram account posted photos promoting the breathtaking beauty of the grounds, which are peppered with spring flowers. The shrubbery included yellow erythroniums and magnolia trees sprinkling the pathways with white petals.

© Instagram They later clarified which areas would be open to guests

Security restrictions

No-fly restrictions were put in place over King Charles' Sandringham home in March 2025 after unannounced drones were spotted flying above the property.

© Getty There is a no-fly zone over the Sandringham estate

The Sun reported that the drones were traced to one man sitting in a nearby car, with other suspects also said to be involved.

Britain's Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander signed off on the order to restrict aircraft from flying below 2,000 feet at Sandringham "for reasons of public safety and security".

© Max Mumby/Indigo, Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales' home Anmer Hall is close to Sandringham

The order stated: "These Regulations impose restrictions on flying in the vicinity of Sandringham House, Norfolk.

"In view of the need for security for members of the Royal Family and other dignitaries staying at or visiting Sandringham House and at the request of the security services, it has been agreed by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Department for Transport that flying should be restricted in the vicinity of that location for reasons of public safety and security."

Sandringham's history

© Anadolu via Getty Images King Charles has added large house plants to the interior

The house's Jacobean-style exterior was built by King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, who used the Sandringham estate as their countryside residence after their marriage in 1863. The main part of the house was completed in 1870, with a ballroom added in 1883.

The beautiful interiors remain largely unchanged from Edwardian times, but the royals have added a few more modern touches, such as King Charles' towering house plants.

© Alamy The monarch has offered glimpses at the interiors of the property, including the Saloon

The home holds a special place in the royals' hearts, having played a part in several historic moments.

It was where the late Queen Elizabeth II delivered her first televised Christmas broadcast to the nation in 1957.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The royals traditionally spend Christmas at Sandringham

Her Late Majesty would traditionally spend her winter break on the Norfolk estate, spending Christmas there – a tradition Charles has continued – and staying until February to mark the anniversary of her father, King George VI's death.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were gifted Anmer Hall – a ten-bedroom Georgian mansion – by the late Queen as a wedding gift in 2011.