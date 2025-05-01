Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles and Queen Camilla's home makes 'emergency' closure - details
King Charles looking over his shoulder outside© Bav Media/Shutterstock

King Charles and Queen Camilla's home forced to clarify 'emergency' closure

The monarch's Norfolk home, Sandringham House, is normally open for summer

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
King Charles has only just thrown open the doors to his Norfolk home to guests for the summer, but Sandringham Estate has already had to announce an "emergency" closure.

The picturesque house and sprawling 60-acre garden, which welcomes visitors from 5 April until 10 October, took to Instagram to reveal the reason they were suddenly turning away visitors.

"The state is currently closed to visitors due to an emergency plumbing issue. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding," it stated, before deleting the post and clarifying it would impact the house, gardens, restaurant and courtyard facilities. 

Sandringham's original closure notice© Instagram
King Charles' home issued an "emergency" closure in a now-deleted post

This comes just hours after Sandringham's Instagram account posted photos promoting the breathtaking beauty of the grounds, which are peppered with spring flowers. The shrubbery included yellow erythroniums and magnolia trees sprinkling the pathways with white petals.

King Charles' home Sandringham House's closure notice© Instagram
They later clarified which areas would be open to guests

Security restrictions

No-fly restrictions were put in place over King Charles' Sandringham home in March 2025 after unannounced drones were spotted flying above the property.

Sandringham estate aerial view in 2003© Getty
There is a no-fly zone over the Sandringham estate

The Sun reported that the drones were traced to one man sitting in a nearby car, with other suspects also said to be involved.

Britain's Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander signed off on the order to restrict aircraft from flying below 2,000 feet at Sandringham "for reasons of public safety and security".

Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate© Max Mumby/Indigo, Getty
The Prince and Princess of Wales' home Anmer Hall is close to Sandringham

The order stated: "These Regulations impose restrictions on flying in the vicinity of Sandringham House, Norfolk.

"In view of the need for security for members of the Royal Family and other dignitaries staying at or visiting Sandringham House and at the request of the security services, it has been agreed by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Department for Transport that flying should be restricted in the vicinity of that location for reasons of public safety and security."

Sandringham's history

Zelenskyy and Charles met for an hour and had tea© Anadolu via Getty Images
King Charles has added large house plants to the interior

The house's Jacobean-style exterior was built by King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, who used the Sandringham estate as their countryside residence after their marriage in 1863. The main part of the house was completed in 1870, with a ballroom added in 1883. 

The beautiful interiors remain largely unchanged from Edwardian times, but the royals have added a few more modern touches, such as King Charles' towering house plants.

The meeting took place in the Saloon at Sandringham House© Alamy
The monarch has offered glimpses at the interiors of the property, including the Saloon

The home holds a special place in the royals' hearts, having played a part in several historic moments. 

It was where the late Queen Elizabeth II delivered her first televised Christmas broadcast to the nation in 1957.

The Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla, Princess Charlotte of Wales, King Charles III, Prince William, and Prince George of Wales attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2024© Samir Hussein/WireImage
The royals traditionally spend Christmas at Sandringham

Her Late Majesty would traditionally spend her winter break on the Norfolk estate, spending Christmas there – a tradition Charles has continued – and staying until February to mark the anniversary of her father, King George VI's death. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales were gifted Anmer Hall – a ten-bedroom Georgian mansion – by the late Queen as a wedding gift in 2011. 

