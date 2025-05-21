Stacey Solomon turns £1.5m home grounds into I'm a Celeb style 'rainforest'

Stacey Solomon never fails to amaze us with her DIY ideas and skills, and now it's become clear where she gets her prowess from – her rarely seen father!

On Tuesday, the Sort Your Life Out presenter took to Instagram to share a series of clips from Pickle Cottage, revealing the construction of a bridge in the grounds of her property.

While Stacey was on work calls, her father, David, got to work grafting, and when she returned, she helped him lay the planks and secure them.

"I love you so much dad, you are so clever and I'm so lucky," Stacey penned on one of the videos. "Everybody needs a Dave," and: "Your dad is so adorable," were among the comments. "Fabulous bridge, would have cost a fortune to get it built," another pointed out.

Stacey and her dad built a bridge together

She then added rope to be used as a handrail for the family crossing the bridge. The structure now connects her greenhouse to her polytunnel, making it easy for green-fingered Stacey to go from one to the other.

The next day Stacey admired the handiwork, saying it felt like she was in the "rainforest" as she shared a snap with her little dog enjoying the bridge.

"[It] feels like a full-time job," admitted the presenter to HELLO!, when talking about her vegetable growing at home.

© Instagram Stacey now has a polytunnel

She has revealed that her next renovation focus is an outdoor kitchen. In terms of the future build, she said: "I've picked up loads of odd bits and pieces off Facebook Marketplace and I'm trying to build a kitchen outside." We can't wait to see how it turns out.

But will that be the end of the renovation? Apparently not. "I feel like Pickle Cottage is a constant renovation because it's an old house, so there's always something happening where you have to change something and do something and, you know, it's one of those kind of properties," she revealed.

Stacey's dream home

© Instagram Stacey and Joe named their property Pickle Cottage

Stacey lives with her husband Joe Swash and five children; Stacey's eldest boys Zachary, 17, Leighton, 12, and the kids they share together; Rex, five, Rose, three, and two-year-old Belle. They have resided in their £1.5 million cottage in Essex since 2021.

The star loves to share updates from home with her fans, so we've been treated to full looks inside their living room, kitchen, utility room and Joe's games room.

Stacey loves sharing updates online

Outside, they're fortunate to have a huge pool area, which comes in handy during the warmer months for playing with the children.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe have an amazing pool outside

There's also a pool terrace with curved archways, which makes it feel more Mediterranean villa than Essex house. Stacey has placed a mirror outside, providing the perfect spot for a pre-swim selfie.