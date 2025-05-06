Exclusive: Stacey Solomon's 'daunting' empty nest fears amid major home change 

BBC presenter Stacey Solomon has shared a glimpse inside some of her family's bittersweet milestones.

The TV star and her husband Joe Swash share three children together – Rex, Rose and Belle – while Stacey also shares her eldest sons, Zachary and Leighton, with two previous partners.

During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the Sort Your Life Out presenter, 35, made a candid admission about her children flying the nest one day - a major family shift which she described as "daunting".

Reflecting on her fears, Stacey said: "The thought of my kids leaving and having their own lives is both wonderful and also really sad. You spend all your life raising them and, and you love being in their company and you want to be a part of their lives forever.

"So obviously it's daunting to think that one day they're going to hopefully have their own family and their own lives."

© Instagram Stacey is a doting mother of five

She continued: "But you also really want that for them, so it's a big contradiction."

Emotional family milestones

Her eldest son Zachary, 17, is currently learning to drive, while her youngest, Belle, two, headed off to nursery for the first time in February.

© Instagram The DIY queen welcomed youngest daughter Belle in February 2023

For Stacey, Belle's milestone was particularly bittersweet as it marked a huge turning point in day-to-day family life. "It felt weird," she confessed, before adding: "I feel like for five years, we've always had a child at home. It just felt weird to have no children in the house for a certain period of time.

"That was strange. You feel an instant sense of freedom, but also an instant sense of 'Oh, where is everyone?'"

Becoming an empty nester isn't the only fear weighing on Stacey's mind. The mother of five also revealed that she's constantly worrying about the happiness of her brood. When asked about the most challenging thing about being a mother, Stacey admitted: "I think just for any mum, with any [number] of children, the one thing you worry about is their happiness.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Stacey and Joe have six children between them

"I think that's the hardest thing, feeling like, 'Am I doing it right? Am I giving it my all?' You're always just questioning if you're doing a good enough job. My biggest fear is will they be happy. I hope they're happy."

Hacks for busy parents

The former X Factor star has a few tips and tricks up her sleeve to make juggling family life with work commitments that little bit easier. Aside from leaning on her loved ones for extra support, Stacey relies on several key organising tips, including prep.

"I feel like prep is the number one organizing tip I could give anybody, especially if you've got a busy family in a busy household," she shared.

© Instagram The presenter is renowned for her impressive cleaning and organising tips

"If I don't prep, like on a Sunday, I prep all of my fruit and vegetables and packed lunches and stuff that I'm going to use for the week. If I don't do that, it makes my life so much harder every single morning having to think about each day."

As for cleaning hacks, Stacey, who has launched a limited edition serene sunset collection with homecare brand, Reckitt Benckiser, confesses that Vanish is a "staple" in her life, especially with three young children and two teenagers and dogs also thrown into the mix.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe named their property Pickle Cottage

Renowned for her impressive arsenal of DIY tips, Stacey also vouches for a common household item: nail varnish remover. After discovering that her children recently scrawled on her kitchen worktops with a Sharpie pen, the TV star used nail varnish remover to successfully remove the markings.

Beyond this, Stacey also revealed that "being kind to yourself" never goes amiss. "I think sometimes you have to be realistic about what organisation looks like. Life happens, life changes. You can't keep on top of things 100% of the time, all day, every day. So, for me it's [important to] remind yourself that yes, you've finished something and accomplished it today, but you will be back there and that doesn't mean you've failed, it just means you have a life," she continued.

Life at Pickle Cottage

© Instagram Stacey and Joe have transformed the stunning property

Stacey and Joe are raising their brood at their beloved Pickle Cottage in Essex. They've transformed the property into a rural idyll, adding their own stamp to both the interiors and garden.

The cottage, which Stacey describes as her "happy and safe place" looks to be their forever home. "I hope we're lucky enough to be there forever… I love it so much here. It's just my happy place and my safe space, and it feels like peace," she gushed.

