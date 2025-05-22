Madonna's crowded childhood home that was targeted by arson vandal

Madonna, 66, has an impressive property portfolio including a 13-bed New York residence and a pad in Portugal, but where she grew up was a little different to her lavish properties now.

The singer was raised in a four-bedroom home in Rochester Hills, Michigan along with her seven siblings, making it a rather cosy affair.

As reported by Forbes, Madonna moved out at age 18, and then in 2001, the property was sold for $270,000. Seven years later the property was targeted in an arson attack where it was severely damaged as fire ripped through both floors. The house was then sold for $91,700 in 2012.

After a major renovation, it was listed for $479,900 in 2017, as showcased on the MailOnline. The gorgeous property has been transformed throughout, and now has a fireplace, pergola and decking area outside.

© Photo: Instagram Madonna and her son

Is the Lisbon life over?

Madonna acquired a Lisbon base when her son David Banda started to play at the Benfica youth academy in Portugal.

The 18th-century Moorish Revival mansion is a sight to behold. It is 16,146 square foot and includes four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a guesthouse and a caretaker's cottage.

© Photo: Instagram Madonna's Lisbon bedroom is so grand

It's not clear if Madonna still has this property now that David no longer plays for the team.

Last year, it was widely reported that David had moved out of his mother's NY pad and is now living with his girlfriend in the Bronx.

The hitmaker's son has been candid about the realities of his situation. "It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging," he said on Instagram Live. "It’s fun to be young."

Meet Madonna's boyfriend

© Instagram Photo shared by Madonna on Instagram with boyfriend

It's reported that Madonna started dating Akeem Morris last year.

The 28-year-old even accompanied Madonna to Italy, where her family celebrated a number of special occasions including the singer's 66th birthday and her son Rocco's 24th birthday.

Akeem has a Stony Brook University degree in political science and government, according to LinkedIn, but it was his modelling career that introduced him to the star as he modelled in a photoshoot with her for Paper Magazine.

Akeem's ex-girlfriend, Reagan Rice, went viral on TikTok after she shared the news. She posted a video captioned: "Put a finger down if your boyfriend of 3 years is now dating Madonna." The video got over eight million views, as she shared photos of herself with the 28-year-old as proof of their relationship.