The major hint Madonna may be getting serious with reported boyfriend Akeem Morris

Madonna is having a busy time, as she celebrated not only her son Rocco's 24th birthday, but her own 66th in the same week. The star took her family and friends to Rome for the occasion.

The "Lucky Star" singer even spent the momentous celebration with her reported boyfriend, 28-year-old Akeem Morris, who was photographed by her side throughout the trip.

© @madonna Instagram Madonna spent her birthday with boyfriend Akeem

Sharing a number of snaps from Rome with her nearest and dearest, she captioned the photo carousel on Instagram: "Arrivederci Roma!!! a perfect ending to a Glorious Birthday Celebration with friends and family!"

The duo could be seen enjoying the view across Rome, as well as enjoying the fine art that can be found in the Vatican as they stood in front of a gorgeous fresco in the Vatican Museum. Akeem and Madonna seemed to be holding hands in the photo as they posed.

© @madonna Instagram Madonna and Akeem in the Vatican Museum

Another photo carousel saw Akeem holding Madonna's hand as she walked, ever the gentleman as they dined in what looked like the Roman Amphitheatre.

© @madonna Instagram Akeem and Madonna

Madonna also shared a number of photos of her kids, particularly Stella and Estere, her 11-year-old twins who certainly stole the show in their glamorous outfits.

© Instagram Madonna surrounded by her six kids

Indeed, this feels like a significant moment as Madonna was not only surrounded by her six children - who all gathered for a rare photo with their mom - but by her significant other, who featured in many photos from the holiday.

Many single parents can attest that it's never easy to introduce a new partner to kids, yet as Madonna appeared to enjoy her holiday with Akeem and her family, it seems that the singer has managed an easy transition for the 28-year-old.

Who is Akeem Morris?

Akeem is a Jamaican-born soccer player for the team Oyster Bay United. The duo were first linked after he featured in a cover shoot for the star in Paper Magazine in 2022.

While neither Madonna or Akeem have spoken publicly about their relationship, the singer is more than happy to share photos of him on her Instagram to show off their deep connection - so they appear to be Insta-official.

If that wasn't confirmation enough of their relationship status, the soccer forward's ex-girlfriend Reagan Rice went viral on TikTok as she shared a video captioned: "Put a finger down if your boyfriend of 3 years is now dating Madonna."

The video got over eight million views, as she shared photos of herself with the 28-year-old as proof of their relationship.