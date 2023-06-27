Madonna sells Hidden Hills family home for $4 million profit – details

The 'Like a Virgin' singer shares her home with her six children

Madonna is taking a bow as a Hidden Hills, California homeowner, as it's been reported that she has officially sold her mansion after listing it more than a year ago.

The singer, 64, first bought the home in 2021 from fellow musician The Weeknd (who she collaborated with recently for the song 'Popular') for a sum of $19.3 million, listed on The Beverly Hills Estates' website.

However, last April, it was reported that the property had been listed for a whopping $26 million a little more than a year after she first purchased it.

According to TMZ, the expansive property has finally found a buyer in Kim Hyoung-nyon, a Korean crypto-billionaire considered one of the richest in the country, and it's a win-win situation.

The outlet states that the singer's former home has been sold for about $23 million, after dropping from its initial $26 million ask to $23.5 million, which still means a nearly $4 million profit.

© Instagram Madonna has reportedly sold her California estate for $23 million

The home is nestled in the star-studded Hidden Hills gated community, a favorite for celebrities like the Kardashians, Drake, Justin Bieber, and more.

The massive home sits on a three acre property of land, spanning over 12,500 square feet, featuring a large saltwater no-edge pool, a two-floor high wall of windows, and an orange and red basketball court.

The nine bed 11 bath house has several other prominent features, including a glass-laden wine cellar, a music lounge, a theater room, a five-car garage, a barn, a gym, and a dance studio, perfect for the reigning queen of pop.

© Instagram The Hidden Hills home deal has netted a $4 million profit

She also keeps homes in New York City, Lisbon, London, Miami and elsewhere, but will very much be mobile starting next month, when she embarks on her 84-date Celebration Tour with stops around the world.

It was a big day in the 'Ray of Light' singer's household recently, as her two youngest daughters, Stella and Estere, graduated from elementary school.

Sporting classic blue graduation gowns and caps, Stella and Estere beamed for the camera in a photo the hitmaker shared on her Instagram Stories, proudly clutching their graduation bouquets.

© Instagram Her twins Stella and Estere recently graduated

The twins were adopted by Madonna from Malawi in 2017 and are now embarking on an exciting new chapter in their education.

In a sweet tribute to their accomplishment, Madonna captioned her post: "2 Kweens!!!! Happy Graduation!", rounding off her celebratory message with a pair of crown emojis.

Madonna is a proud mother to six children. Apart from her twin girls, she shares her life (and formerly the Hidden Hills mansion) with daughters Mercy, 16, and Lourdes, 26, and sons David, 17, and Rocco, 22. David and Mercy were adopted from Malawi in 2006 and 2009, respectively.

© Instagram Madonna with her six children in a photo shared on Instagram

Lourdes is Madonna's daughter of her ex-boyfriend, actor Carlos Leon, while Rocco is the son of acclaimed director Guy Ritchie. Madonna and Ritchie's marriage spanned from 2000 to 2008, ending in a high-profile divorce settlement.