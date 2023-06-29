Madonna's $32.5m mansion where family will rally around her after dramatic hospital stay

Madonna, 64, is currently in hospital after being rushed to ICU with a serious bacterial infection, but where will the singer be recovering when she gets discharged?

The star is a proud mother to six children, Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella, and her sons have been spotted outside her Upper East Side home in New York.

WATCH: Madonna's teenage son David dances in a dress with his sister in their family home

The 57-foot-wide property, which was originally comprised of three different homes, is the perfect place for the hitmaker to recoup once she is no longer under medical care.

There are 13 bedrooms within the property, as well as a drawing room and impressive kitchen. The high ceilings add to the grandeur of the abode, and we're sure Madonna's lavish interiors tastes make it look truly incredible.

Outside, the family have a 3,000-square-foot garden, a real treat in the heart of the city.

Madonna's amazing property portfolio also includes a Lisbon residence, which she acquired when her son David Banda started to play at the Benfica youth academy in Portugal.

READ: Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon shares update amid mom’s recent health crisis

The singer's 18th-century Moorish Revival mansion is a sight to behold. It is 16,146-square-foot and includes four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a guesthouse and a caretaker's cottage.

Madonna's Lisbon home is so beautiful

Over the years, the star has shared glimpses inside the jaw-dropping home, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the family locked down there. She's given it the true Madonna touch with luxurious furniture and unique accessories. Around every corner there is another marvel to admire – the kitchen has rustic baskets hanging from the ceiling, and the opulent lounge doubles as a home office.

The original announcement about Madonna's illness read: "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” Guy wrote on Instagram post shared with fans.

Madonna with David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

DISCOVER: Madonna gives rare insight into reality of home life with six children

Fans have taken to Instagram to send their well wishes to the pop icon, with one writing: "Sending all prayers for you to be ok!!!," and another adding: "WE LOVE YOU MADONNA!!! The world is sending you light and energy for a speedy and full recovery in the amounts that you have sent light and energy our way throughout your career."

A third added: "Get well soon, Queen! We love you!" while many sent love heart emojis to her.