Carrie Johnson shares unexpected nickname for newborn daughter - and it's food-based

Earlier this week, Carrie Johnson shared the happy news that she and her husband, former British prime minister Boris Johnson, had welcomed their fourth child together.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, media consultant Carrie, 37, not only shared a first photo of the new addition to their family, but the sweet nickname for their newborn daughter.

"Welcome to the world Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson born on 21st May. Aka Pops, Pop Tart" Carrie penned highlighting the sweet moniker. "I can’t believe how pretty and tiny you are. Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten. Not sure I’ve slept a minute since you were born as can’t stop looking at how completely lovely you are."

Baby Poppy with her older siblings

The carousel of photos shared showed not only little Poppy in her Moses basket, but also a shot of the Conservative politician holding his daughter, and one where Poppy was surrounded by her doting siblings.

Boris has become a father again

"Wilf, Romy and Frank are utterly delighted, particularly Romy who was desperate for a little sister. Bring on the matching dresses. A final gang member," Carrie said of her three older children.

Carrie's postpartum update

On Sunday, Carrie shared a postpartum update. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the new mother posed for a fresh-faced selfie wearing a polka dot shirt and yellow dungarees.

© Instagram Carrie revealed she isn't getting much sleep after the birth of baby Poppy

"V little sleep over here but on cloud 9," she wrote. "Thank you so much for the incredibly kind messages. I sometimes get a bix anxious sharing personal things online but you've all been so lovely."

© Instagram Carrie shared a photo from her breastfeeding experience with baby Poppy

She added that her yellow dungarees have been perfect for breastfeeding her tot.

Carrie and Boris' brood

Adding to their happy family, Carrie and Boris are proud parents to Wilf, five, Romy, three, and 22-month-old Frank.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The couple wed in 2021

Prior to his marriage to Carrie in 2021, Boris and his second wife, Marina Wheeler, who separated in 2018, welcomed four children together: Lara Lettice, 27, Milo Arthur, 25, Cassia Peaches, 23, and Theodore Apollo, 21.

© Instagram Wilfred Johnson has his father's signature hair

He also has a fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, 16, with art consultant Helen Macintyre.