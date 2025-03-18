Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Carrie Johnson's seriously decadent birthday cake will divide the nation
Carrie Johnson in a pink dress looking at Boris Johnson© Getty Images

The former Prime Minister's wife celebrated her birthday with her three kids

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Carrie Johnson was inundated with messages from her friends on her birthday, but it was her family celebrations at home that caught our attention.

Boris Johnson's wife shared videos of her cute homemade birthday card from her three young kids Wilfred, Romy and Frank before they sang 'Happy Birthday' as she blew out candles on her decadent cake. 

Carrie Johnson's birthday card with blue coloured hands© Instagram
The mother-of-three celebrated her birthday at home with her kids

The confection featured lashings of chocolate icing topped with desiccated coconut, gold candles and a matching birthday sign. The decorations, however, could have been a controversial choice, with wrapped Lindor and Foreera Rocher chocolates interspersed with flowers and mini eggs which are traditionally reserved for Easter.

Carrie Johnson's chocolate birthday cake© Instagram
Carrie Johnson showed off her incredible chocolate birthday cake

Clearly delighted with the sweet treat, Carrie described it as "the most amazing cake", while her young kids climbed onto the table to get a closer look at the cake as they sang to their mum, before seemingly reaching out to pluck one of the chocolate decorations from the top.

Carrie and Boris' diet

Carrie showed off the couple's stunning garden© Instagram
Carrie revealed they have a vegetable patch at home

While it was previously rumoured that Carrie was trying to encourage her husband to take part in Veganuary in 2023, she also admitted on Instagram that she's a hot chocolate "addict."

In an interview with the BBC, then-Prime Minister Boris said of the Veganuary rumours: "No, I am not. I had thought of it but it requires so much concentration.

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie showed off her crumble© Instagram
Boris Johnson's wife showed off her cooking skills at home

“I take my hat off to vegans who can handle it and manage to avoid all non-vegan products, I mean, you can’t eat cheese, can you, if you’re a vegan?”, he said, adding that avoiding dairy products is "a crime against cheese lovers."

However, they do love to grow vegetables at their £3.8 million home Brightwell Manor in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell. The Grade II-listed house boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms and five acres of land with a guest cottage, a tennis court, a walled garden, two stables and a moat.

carrie johnson kids © Instagram
Carrie shares three children with her husband

Carrie revealed she loved to grow rhubarb in her vegetable patch, showing off her homemade crumble in 2023.

