Carrie Johnson's seriously decadent birthday cake will divide the nation

Carrie Johnson was inundated with messages from her friends on her birthday, but it was her family celebrations at home that caught our attention.

Boris Johnson's wife shared videos of her cute homemade birthday card from her three young kids Wilfred, Romy and Frank before they sang 'Happy Birthday' as she blew out candles on her decadent cake.

© Instagram The mother-of-three celebrated her birthday at home with her kids

The confection featured lashings of chocolate icing topped with desiccated coconut, gold candles and a matching birthday sign. The decorations, however, could have been a controversial choice, with wrapped Lindor and Foreera Rocher chocolates interspersed with flowers and mini eggs which are traditionally reserved for Easter.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson showed off her incredible chocolate birthday cake

Clearly delighted with the sweet treat, Carrie described it as "the most amazing cake", while her young kids climbed onto the table to get a closer look at the cake as they sang to their mum, before seemingly reaching out to pluck one of the chocolate decorations from the top.

Carrie and Boris' diet

© Instagram Carrie revealed they have a vegetable patch at home

While it was previously rumoured that Carrie was trying to encourage her husband to take part in Veganuary in 2023, she also admitted on Instagram that she's a hot chocolate "addict."

In an interview with the BBC, then-Prime Minister Boris said of the Veganuary rumours: "No, I am not. I had thought of it but it requires so much concentration.

© Instagram Boris Johnson's wife showed off her cooking skills at home

“I take my hat off to vegans who can handle it and manage to avoid all non-vegan products, I mean, you can’t eat cheese, can you, if you’re a vegan?”, he said, adding that avoiding dairy products is "a crime against cheese lovers."

However, they do love to grow vegetables at their £3.8 million home Brightwell Manor in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell. The Grade II-listed house boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms and five acres of land with a guest cottage, a tennis court, a walled garden, two stables and a moat.

© Instagram Carrie shares three children with her husband

Carrie revealed she loved to grow rhubarb in her vegetable patch, showing off her homemade crumble in 2023.