Emir of Qatar's £370 million 'floating palace' superyacht with multiple pools, a beauty salon and private beach club

We're used to seeing grand superyachts that put our own homes to shame, but one of the most luxurious is owned by the former Emir of Qatar, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The vessel, which is believed to be the 14th largest yacht in the world, has been owned by the royal since 2010, but due to his status, details of its lavish interiors have mostly been kept out of the public eye. However, Katara puts many cruise liners to shame with its range of incredible amenities, including marble-lined interiors, a beauty salon and even its own beach club!

The ship's moniker holds a sentimental value with 'Catara' being the earliest recorded name for the Qatar peninsula.

© AFP via Getty Images Katara is a floating palace!

Read on for everything we know about this magnificent ship…

Interiors and features

While details about the Katara are scant, YachtBuyer confirms that the exteriors of the yacht were designed by Espen Oenio while its interior was created by Alberto Pinto.

The website reveals that the vessel can house 34 guests within 18 cabins, with space for a further 95 crewmembers. The Katara also boasts a helipad, several swimming pools, an onboard gym and even its own bespoke beach club.

© AFP via Getty Images The large vessel has its own helipad

Images of the interiors reveal marble-lined walls with golden accents. Furnishings, meanwhile, mostly use a neutral colour palette while incorporating wooden tones.

© Alamy Stock Photo The interiors are shrouded in secrecy

Despite the vessel's many floors, moving around is incredibly easy with several private elevators incorporated into its design. A tender garage is also featured, allowing for the storage of toys and accessories.

Major fire

On 6 September 2016, a fire broke out in the vessel's engine room, while it was docked at Porto Montenegro. However, thanks to the quick actions of firefighters, the blaze was extinguished within 15 minutes.

© AFP via Getty Images The vessel suffered damage following a fire in 2016

Despite this, the Katara sustained fire damage and it had to be taken back to Lurssen, Hamburg, in order to be refitted.