Amanda Holden's £860k Cotswolds cottage next to 'best friend' Simon Cowell

Beloved BGT judge Amanda Holden is one of many British stars to have taken on a second home in the Cotswolds.

The Heart Radio star first purchased the house, which is situated in the Chipping Norton area, back in 2012 for £860,000, along with the half an acre of private land that came alongside it.

Amanda frequently enjoys her weekends and holiday periods there with her husband Chris Hughes and two daughters Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13.

Fortunately for her fans, the 54-year-old often shares glimpses inside the property's lavish interiors to her social media. Scroll down to take a look inside…

The living room

Amanda and Chris' magnificent living room has cream walls and a rustic wooden floor. Aligning with the property's heritage aesthetic, being a 400-year-old house with thatched roofs, wooden awnings run along the ceilings, bang on trend with the rising popularity of exposed-beam style decor.

The deep colours of the furniture beautifully contrast the walls and the floor: the large L-shaped sofa comes in a dark cobalt blue, which almost looks like it could be velvet from afar. Along the sofa, bright orange and turquoise-green cushions break up the colour.

In the centre of the room, there is a wooden coffee table atop a light, sea-blue rug, with a glass side table and white lamp beside it. The family also has a large black and white painting on the wall.

A separate photograph, also posted to Instagram by the BGT judge, revealed that she had an open fireplace in the room, which they had renovated.

Amanda revealed the transformation with a before and after shot, also showing off the wooden clock and similarly coloured books atop the mantelpiece.

The bedroom

Throughout the renovation process, Amanda has also shared snaps of the bedroom she shares with Chris Hughes; there are four bedrooms in total in the cottage.

The beloved Britain's Got Talent veteran kept up the gorgeous rustic design for her bedroom, which has exposed brick walls, a vaulted ceiling and a beautiful wooden floor.

Standing as the room's centrepiece, Amanda and Chris' beautiful metallic silver bed is dressed with lilac, white and silver bed linen, with a black leather trunk on either side, acting as bedside tables.