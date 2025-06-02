Justin Bieber's $35m 'salad spinner' bad boy bachelor pad before settling down with Hailey

Having married model and Baldwin scion, Hailey Bieber, in 2018, Justin Bieber has long been out of his bachelor phase. The 'Ghost' singer and his love now share a 10-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, but prior to becoming a married man, global popstar Justin lived in one of the most iconic homes in Beverly Hills.

The 'salad spinner house', as it became known due to its unusual round shape and glass exterior, served as the singer's bolthole in 2014, prior to the release of his hugely popular fourth studio album, Purpose.

© YouTube He reportedly took out a short-term lease on the property for $59,000 (£435,000) per month, though the house went on sale in 2024 for a staggering $35 million (£258 million). Despite its value, the house has long confused fans with its appearance being likened to the kitchen gadget, or even a "cool looking community college".

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Justin's bad boy bolthole The house was also Justin's residence during some of his biggest controversies. Though the star has picked up his fair share of music awards, in 2014 he garnered attention for driving under the influence, drug use, being linked to attempted robbery, and an alleged assault in Austin, Texas. In January 2014, he was also accused of throwing eggs at his neighbour's house in Calabasas, which led to him having to pay $80,900 in damages, attend management sessions, and complete community service.

© YouTube Justin's salad spinner house in detail The incredible property sits on a half-acre lot on Loma Linda Drive, famed for its sizeable properties and panoramic views over Los Angeles. Justin's home boasted 7,500 square feet of living space and an infinity pool overlooking the city, as well as six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an open-plan kitchen with an enormous island.

© YouTube Despite being a house made of glass, the real estate developer Raffi Cohen, who commissioned modernist architect Ed R. Niles was aware of the resident's need for privacy.





© Alamy Stock Photo The sense of exposure is mitigated by the outside greenery, while a ribbed metal facade separates the home from its neighbours.



© YouTube Infamous party pad While Justin lived in the home during his bachelor era, it was a party hosted by American rapper Meek Mill that gave the house its reputation as a party pad. Just months after Justin Bieber vacated the property, Meek Mill temporarily rented the property, throwing a Grammys after-party there attended by the former resident, as well as Nicki Minaj and Khloe Kardashian, which led to damage, including smashed furniture and destroyed landscaping.

© GC Images The landlord filed a $150,000 lawsuit against Meek Mill. A number of the celebrity guests, including Justin, were named in the lawsuit for trespassing.

