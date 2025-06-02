Chris Evans puts $7M LA home on the market as he makes big change with his ultra-private family

Chris Evans is moving back to the East Coast from California, therefore, the actor put his luxurious $7 million-worth mansion on sale.

The gorgeous home features four bedrooms, and five and a half bathrooms. The elegant 1940s mansion overlooks Los Angeles from its beautiful backyard, which includes a lengthy pool.

Chris' property put the outdoors on full display, as the mansion is covered in sunlight inside from its floor-to-ceiling windows that are seen across all rooms.

© Getty Chris Evans is moving to the East Coast

The place's white, grey and neutral tones present a calming oasis for anyone looking to make the big purchase. The mansion's living room has a cozy fireplace and wood paneling accents in the ceiling.

The kitchen is a dream for anyone who loves to cook, being that it has top tier appliances and a huge island to create delicious meals.

© Getty Chris wants to be closer to his family

The master bedroom features a mesmerizing patio space, where one can enjoy a slow Sunday morning, with a hot cup of coffee right outside the bedroom.

The bathrooms steal the show, as they closely resemble a spa, with its deep tub and marble detailing, where a lucky future resident can decompress after a long day.

© Getty Chris renovated the space to match his style

As for why the Marvel star is making the big move, Chris' realtor Scott Moore shared: "After over a decade of amazing memories in his LA home, Chris is planning to move to the east coast to be closer to family," per People.

As for what drew the entertainer to the estate, he shared that he found the property "stunning and inspiring," per the Wall Street Journal. He explained how he changed up the place to make it unique to himself.

Chris added: "A lot of personal touches went on inside [the] home to embrace the views and bring warmth. On the outside, I have extended the backyard, brought in a lot of complementary landscaping that has enhanced the beauty of the view, and made the yard into an entertainer's paradise."

The actor purchased the jaw-dropping home in 2013 for $3.52 million, and since then it has doubled in value, which confirms his investment literally paid off.