Richard Gere's $10.75m home he'll never be able to return to

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, may have plans to return to the US after relocating to Spain – but they'll never be able to revisit their Connecticut home.

The couple sold their stunning 1938 six-bedroom mansion in New Canaan, which was previously owned by singer Paul Simon, for $10.75 million in November.

However, should the couple fancy a trip down memory lane when they return, they will be out of luck because the property is scheduled for demolition.

SBP Homes bought Richard's family farm, and once it is torn down, they plan to develop the 32-acre lot into nine individual properties ranging in size from 2.2 to 4.8 acres.

© Getty Images Richard and Alejandra's Connecticut home is being demolished

"We're very excited about this project. From the beginning, our goal was to thoughtfully accommodate a wide range of interests in how the property would be developed," SBP Homes project manager Adam Sherer said in a statement at the time.

Not all is lost, though, as Hudson Valley House Parts, a salvage shop in Newburgh, NY, has been busy salvaging historic parts of the brick Colonial.

"It's a real shame the house is being torn down," the salvage company's founder, Reggie Young, told Realtor.com.

© Instagram Their former Connecticut home will become 9 sub-plots

According to the site, Reggie and his team saved many parts of Richard and Alejandra's house, including two steel nautical-motif, mid-century bay windows; a limestone mantel and a marble mantel.

They also salvaged Colonial window sashes; a complete cerused oak library with a bowed fireplace and wall paneling with built-ins; exterior stone steps with an iron railing and a portico; and the entire entryway with the arched jamb, door surround, and paneled walls.

"We don't typically do celebrity homes," Reggie said. "It can pique interest, but in terms of sales, there's a very specific buyer for this kind of thing."

© Instagram Alejandra and Richard's home was a 32-acre lot

He added: "The person who wants salvage is passionate about history, and wants to save some money.

"[The celebrity connection] is fun and sexy, but at the end of the day, it is the quality, design, and style that will sell something."

Life in Spain

© Instagram Richard and his family now live in Spain

Richard, Alejandra, and their sons Alexander, five, and James, four, have been living in Madrid, Spain, for the last several months.

The Hollywood star revealed the family's plans to move last April during an interview with Vanity Fair Spain. "For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture," he said.

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers."

© Getty Images Richard moved to Spain for Alejandra

Richard, who has spent most of his life in the United States, said he looked forward to immersing himself in Spanish culture.

"I love Spain, and I think your lifestyle is fabulous," he enthused. "Also, your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary, and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy."

© WireImage Richard and Alejandra plan to return to the US

Reports suggest Richard acquired a €11 million mansion in the La Moraleja region, which is a beautiful residential area.

The three-storey property boasts 1,000 square meters of space, a luxury heated pool, and a wine cellar.