Prince William and Princess Kate prove they're just like us with rare look inside Kensington Palace garden

The Prince and Princess of Wales reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but they also retain the use of their London abode, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.

To mark David Attenborough's birthday, on 8 May, the royal couple shared a throwback photo taken inside the grounds, when the presenter came to visit them. Their humble garden area is revealed in the snap, and what's quite surprising is that the patio in shot has quite a few weeds growing up through the cracks.

Perhaps it was because the photo was taken during the coronavirus pandemic and the grounds staff could have been reduced. However, it does make us feel a little reassured that they can't face the weeding - even when they have guests coming!

The birthday post for Sir David, penned by Prince William read: "As he turns 99 today, in his new film, Sir David has once again reminded us of the need to protect natural habitats - this time those beneath the ocean. He has dedicated his life to ensuring we understand the realities of what mankind is doing to the planet.



"However hard hitting his message is, Sir David always leaves us with a sense of hope and optimism that all is not lost and this film is no different. We must act together, with urgency, to restore our oceans. Happy Birthday, David. W."

The family's London abode is inside the walls of Kensington Palace

Life at Adelaide Cottage

The family decided to move to get away from London and People magazine have reported that Kate herself said: "We were in London but moved there for more green space. It's close enough to London, not too far away."

The unique cottage property is a twee pink-fronted home that is kept very private. It underwent a full refurbishment in 2015, and it features a beautiful garden, a cosy study, and a master bedroom.

Bedroom décor

Recently, Kate spilled the details on some of the decor in the bedroom she shares with Prince William.

During the pair's visit to the Isle of Mull, they reminisced about their holiday to the island when they had been students.

"We came here for a weekend with some friends," said Prince William, with his wife noting that they had all walked up to a waterfall.

Princess Kate added: "I brought home some watercolours and they're now in the bedroom on either side of the bed in Norfolk. I love collecting things and memories away from home."

Holiday home

Inside of Anmer Hall

As well as use of their Kensington Palace abode and their picture-perfect cottage in Windsor, the family have a gorgeous holiday home in Norfolk called Anmer Hall.

It's their favourite place to stay with William previously admitting: "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful," on an Apple Time to Walk episode.

The 10-bed property has been the backdrop for a fair few photos and videos shared by the couple, indicating how much they adore the residence.