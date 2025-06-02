King Charles and Princess Diana's former secretary who lasted less than a year dies

Major General Sir Christopher Airy, the former private secretary to King Charles and to the late Princess Diana, has died aged 91.

Airy, who had a distinguished Army career, became Private Secretary and Treasurer to Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana in 1990, following 35 years of service in the military.

While the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles knew Airy well from his time spent in command of the Household Division, and despite him getting on well with Diana, Airy lasted less than 12 months in the position.

© Jenny Goodall/ANL/Shutterstock Sir Christopher Airy has died aged 91

It was thought that someone of Airy's background and experience was needed to bring stability to the administration. However, Airy was not attuned to the Prince's growing charitable interests, according to The Times, and struggled to differentiate between the various organisations.

Airy resigned after less than a year. The Queen received him on his departure.

Christopher Airy's birth and education

Christopher John Airy was born at the Queen Elizabeth Military Hospital, Woolwich, on March 8 1934. He was the second son of Lieutenant-Colonel Eustace Airy, who served in the RAF in the 1920s, and Enid (née Burnside).

He was educated at Marlborough College before going on to study at he Cours de Civilisation Française de la Sorbonne. When he was 18, Airy entered Sandhurst.

© Getty Images Airy became Private Secretary and Treasurer to the royal couple in 1990

Two years later, he was commissioned into the Grenadier Guards and was posted to the 3rd Battalion in Chelsea Barracks and then Windsor for public duties.

He went on to enjoy an illustrious military career. In 1970, he commanded the Queen's Company of the 1st Battalion before later becoming Assistant Chief of Staff of UK Land Forces in 1982. The following year, he was promoted to major general and posted to the Royal College of Defence Studies.

Airy was later appointed Major General Commanding the Household Division and GOC London District followed.

© Jenny Goodall/ANL/Shutterstock Airy had a distinguished Army career and retired after 35 years of service

He retired after 35 years of service. In 1990, he was offered a job as the chief executive of the British Heart Foundation. However, when he was invited to become Prince Charles' private secretary, he accepted.

Airy was appointed CBE in 1984 and KCVO in 1989.

Airy's death and family

Sir Christopher Airy died on April 7, 2025, aged 91. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

His wife, Judith (Judy) Stephenson, whom he married in 1959, predeceased him by three months.